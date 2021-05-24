Clemson to play in Charlotte's ACC Tournament starting Tuesday
Monday, May 24, 2021
Askew gets the ball on Tuesday in Charlotte (Clemson athletics photo)

CLEMSON, S.C. - The Tigers travel to the 47th ACC Tournament as the No. 11 seed at Truist Field in Charlotte, N.C.

TOURNAMENT SETUP

• Who (Tuesday) - Clemson (24-26) vs. Louisville (27-21)

• Who (Wednesday) - Georgia Tech (28-21) vs. Clemson (24-26)

• Best Ranking - CU - NR; LOU - NR; GAT - No. 17 Collegiate Baseball

• When - Tuesday (11 a.m.), Wednesday (7 p.m.)

• Where - Charlotte, N.C. (Truist Field)

• Watch - RSN, ACC Network Extra (subject to blackout)

• Video Announcers - Eric Collins (Wednesday), Nick Green (Tuesday), Peter Moylan (Wednesday), Tom Werme (Tuesday)

• Listen (Radio) - WCCP (105.5 FM)

• Listen (Internet) - ClemsonTigers.com

• Live Stats - ClemsonTigers.com

• Social Media - ClemsonBaseball

SERIES HISTORY (LOUISVILLE)

• Overall Record - Clemson leads 17-10 (1970-21)

• Record at Neutral - Clemson leads 3-0 (2015-19)

• Record in ACC Tournament - Clemson leads 3-0 (2015-19)

SERIES HISTORY (GEORGIA TECH)

• Overall Record - Clemson leads 115-114-3 (1902-2021)

• Record at Neutral - Clemson leads 19-9 (1959-14)

• Record in ACC Tournament - Clemson leads 16-11 (1981-14)

STARTING PITCHERS

• Tuesday - LHP Keyshawn Askew (CU - 5.24 ERA) vs. RHP Kaleb Corbett (LOU - 2.45)

• Wednesday - TBA (GAT) vs. TBA (CU)

CLEMSON OVERVIEW

• Clemson, who has a 1-1 neutral record, was swept in three games at home by Duke last weekend.

• The Tigers are averaging 5.7 runs per game and hitting .255 with a .414 slugging percentage, .362 on-base percentage and 34 steals.

• The pitching staff has a 4.81 ERA, .262 opponents’ batting average and 2.69 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and Clemson is fielding .968.

LOUISVILLE OVERVIEW

• Louisville, who has yet to play a neutral game, is led by 15th-year Head Coach Dan McDonnell.

• The Cardinals were swept at home by Miami (Fla.) last weekend. They are hitting .278 and have a 4.90 ERA and .969 fielding percentage.

• Henry Davis is hitting .366 with 12 homers, 44 RBIs and 10 of the team's 106 steals, while Alex Binelas has totaled 15 homers and 56 RBIs.

GEORGIA TECH OVERVIEW

• Georgia Tech, who has yet to play a neutral game, is led by 28th-year Head Coach Danny Hall.

• The Yellow Jackets won two of three games against North Carolina. They are hitting .286 and have a 5.63 ERA and .965 fielding percentage.

• Kevin Parada is hitting .328, Luke Waddell is batting .322 and Justyn-Henry Malloy is hitting .307 with 10 homers and 39 RBIs.

QUICK HITS

• For the 20th straight year, Clemson played the maximum number of games it could play in the regular season in 2021.

• Clemson is 1-0 at Truist Field, as it defeated Charlotte 8-5 on March 26, 2019.

• The Tigers are 3-0 against Louisville in the ACC Tournament (all games in Durham, N.C.), with wins in 2015 (7-2), 2016 (5-3) and 2019 (7-1).

TIGERS TO PLAY IN 47TH ACC TOURNEY

• Clemson (24-26), the No. 11 seed, opens its ACC Tournament by playing No. 7 seed Louisville (27-21) on Tuesday at 11 a.m. on RSN.

• The Tigers are the designated visiting team and occupy the first-base dugout on Tuesday.

• The Tigers play No. 2 seed Georgia Tech (28-21) on Wednesday at 7 p.m. on RSN.

• Clemson is the designated home team and occupies the third-base dugout on Wednesday.

• The games are played at Truist Field in Charlotte, N.C.

• It is the first time the ACC Baseball Tournament is held in Charlotte.

• The 2021 tourney’s format has four three-team pools. The winner of each pool advances to a four-team, single-elimination tourney.

• The format, in its fourth tournament, features four three-team pools that guarantees the 12 teams play a minimum of two games.

• Pool A is comprised of No. 1 seed Notre Dame, No. 8 seed Virginia and No. 12 seed Virginia Tech.

• Pool B is comprised of No. 2 seed Georgia Tech, No. 7 seed Louisville and No. 11 seed Clemson.

• Pool C is comprised of No. 3 seed NC State, No. 6 seed North Carolina and No. 10 seed Pittsburgh.

• Pool D is comprised of No. 4 seed Miami (Fla.), No. 5 seed Florida State and No. 9 seed Duke.

• The winners of pools A and D play Saturday at 1 p.m. on ACC Network and the winners of pools B and C play Saturday at 5 p.m. on ACC Network.

• The ACC Championship Game is Sunday at noon on ESPN2, and the winner of the game receives an automatic bid into the 2021 NCAA Tournament.

• All of Clemson’s ACC Tournament games are broadcast live on the radio by Clemson Tigers Network.

• Live stats are available at ClemsonTigers.com for all Tiger games.

CLEMSON’S ACC TOURNAMENT HISTORY

• This is the 47th ACC Tournament, and Clemson has been to the finals in 22 of the previous 46 tournaments, eight more than any other school.

• Clemson has won an ACC-high 10 ACC Tournament titles in history, including 2016, when it beat Florida State 18-13 in the title game.

• Clemson’s 10 ACC Tournament titles came in 1976, 1978, 1980, 1981, 1989, 1991, 1993, 1994, 2006 and 2016.

• Clemson has a 113-72 record (.611) in ACC Tournament games. The Tigers have the second-most All-ACC Tournament selections (64) in history.

• Clemson is one of only two teams to play in all 47 ACC Tournaments. The Tigers join Virginia as the only teams to play in every ACC Tourney.

• Only Florida State (66.4) has a better winning percentage than Clemson (61.1) in ACC Tournament play (minimum 10 games).

• Clemson’s 113 ACC Tournament wins are 28 more than any other team (NC State (85)).

• The ACC Tournament began in 1973 and has been held every year but two (1979, 2020) since then.

ATTENDANCE

• Clemson averaged 1,470 fans per home date (27) in 2021.

• Entering 2021, Clemson had a top-20 national figure in average attendance 27 straight seasons and a top-15 figure 19 years in a row.

TWO TIGERS NAMED TO ALL-ACC TEAM

Caden Grice (1B) and James Parker (SS) were Second-Team All-ACC selections. It was the first time each was honored with an All-ACC accolade.

Mack Anglin (SP) and Caden Grice (1B) earned All-ACC Freshman honors.

