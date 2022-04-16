Clemson rallies to reach extras, falls in 10th to No. 23 Deacs

TigerNet Staff by

Clemson baseball rallied from down as much as seven runs but fell in extra innings at No. 23 Wake Forest on Saturday, 12-9.

After Clemson (21-13, 3-10 ACC) took an early 1-0 lead, the Demon Deacons tagged freshman first-time starter Jay Dill with seven earned runs on four walks and two hits -- both home runs -- over a 1/3 inning pitched.

Clemson's Saturday starter for much of the season, Nick Hoffman, came in and contained Wake Forest to two runs and seven hits over 6 1/3 frames.

The Tigers chipped away at the Wake Forest (27-8, 10-7) lead with two runs in the fifth and got within a run in the eighth with four more, with Bryar Hawkins delivering a bases-loaded clearing triple and a Jonathan French RBI double.

Caden Grice then tied things up with an RBI single in the ninth.

Clemson closer Ryan Ammons walked two batters after recording the first out of the 10th and was pulled for right-hander Ty Olenchuk (2-1), who got a strikeout but then surrendered a 3-run walk-off home run from Michael Turconi. The Tigers had the go-ahead run on second base and another on first with two out before a Max Wagner strikeout in the top half of the inning.

Clemson finished with 15 hits to Wake's 12.

The series wraps up at 1 p.m on Sunday (ACCNX).