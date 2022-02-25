Clemson playing doubleheader with Hartford on Saturday due to weather

CLEMSON, S.C. – Due to forecasted inclement weather, Sunday’s game between Hartford and Clemson at Doug Kingsmore Stadium has been moved to Saturday as part of a doubleheader. The two teams are now scheduled to conclude the three-game series with a doubleheader on Saturday beginning at 1 p.m. with approximately 60 minutes in between games. Live video for both games is available on ACC Network Extra.

Tickets that are designated for Sunday’s game are now valid for the first game of the doubleheader on Saturday, while tickets for the originally scheduled game on Saturday are valid for the second game of the doubleheader. The stadium will be cleared in between games.

Due to the schedule change, the Atlanta Braves’ 2021 World Series trophy will not be in Clemson this weekend. The trophy is now scheduled to be inside Doug Kingsmore Stadium prior to and during the South Carolina vs. Clemson game on March 6. Fans will have an opportunity to take pictures with the trophy from when the stadium gates open at 1:30 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. First pitch is scheduled for 3 p.m. on March 6.