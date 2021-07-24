Clemson pitcher signs with MLB team

TigerNet Staff by

Former All-ACC and All-American honoree Davis Sharpe has signed with Cleveland after a 13th-round MLB draft selection earlier this month.

The redshirt sophomore is signing a contract worth $150,000.

"Let’s ride @indians," Sharpe said via Instagram. "Thank you Clemson for the best 3 years of my life. Will always be my second home."

The right-hander was one of three Tiger pitchers to go in the draft this month, with Keyshawn Askew (Mets/10th) and Mack Anglin (13th/Nationals) as selections also. Pitcher/SS signee Bubba Chandler also signed a contract with the Pittsburgh Pirates after a third round pick. Transfer portal-entry and RHP Carter Raffield also went in the 14th round to the Cincinnati Reds.

Injury sidelined Sharpe during the middle of 2021 season, seeing 10 total pitching appearances with a 5.50 ERA and a 4-1 record with 48 strikeouts against 17 walks.

He was named a Two-Way Player of the Year Award finalist in 2019 and picked up freshman All-American honors after going 7-4 with a 3.20 ERA and hitting .264 with three homers and 18 RBIs.

Sharpe went 1-1 with a 3.93 ERA in the shortened 2020 campaign and hit .311 with 10 RBIs.

13th-rder Davis Sharpe signs w/Cleveland for $150k ($25k counts vs pool). Clemson RHP, low-80s cutter is best pitch, fastball sits around 90 mph and reaches 95, also played some 1B. @MLBDraft — Jim Callis (@jimcallisMLB) July 25, 2021