Clemson pitcher signs with MLB team
by - Saturday, July 24, 2021, 8:45 PM
Sharpe was a two-way player of the year finalist as a freshman.
Former All-ACC and All-American honoree Davis Sharpe has signed with Cleveland after a 13th-round MLB draft selection earlier this month.

The redshirt sophomore is signing a contract worth $150,000.

"Let’s ride @indians," Sharpe said via Instagram. "Thank you Clemson for the best 3 years of my life. Will always be my second home."

The right-hander was one of three Tiger pitchers to go in the draft this month, with Keyshawn Askew (Mets/10th) and Mack Anglin (13th/Nationals) as selections also. Pitcher/SS signee Bubba Chandler also signed a contract with the Pittsburgh Pirates after a third round pick. Transfer portal-entry and RHP Carter Raffield also went in the 14th round to the Cincinnati Reds.

Injury sidelined Sharpe during the middle of 2021 season, seeing 10 total pitching appearances with a 5.50 ERA and a 4-1 record with 48 strikeouts against 17 walks.

He was named a Two-Way Player of the Year Award finalist in 2019 and picked up freshman All-American honors after going 7-4 with a 3.20 ERA and hitting .264 with three homers and 18 RBIs.

Sharpe went 1-1 with a 3.93 ERA in the shortened 2020 campaign and hit .311 with 10 RBIs.

Clemson pitcher signs with MLB team
