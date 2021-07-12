Clemson pitcher selected on MLB draft second day
by - Monday, July 12, 2021, 5:43 PM
Askew could be going pro with the Mets (Clemson athletics photo).

Clemson redshirt sophomore left-hander Keyshawn Askew was selected 292nd overall in the 10th round of the MLB draft on Monday by the New York Mets.

He was the second Tiger picked off from last year's roster through 10 rounds, joining shortstop James Parker who went in the eighth round to the Seattle Mariners. Clemson shortstop/right-handed pitcher signee Bubba Chandler was picked in the third round and is expected to sign with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Askew made 12 appearances (11 starts) last season and posted a 5.84 ERA with 69 strikeouts to 11 walks over 57 innings.

The Powder Springs, Georgia product came into the season with 57 2/3 innings pitched over 21 appearances and 48 strikeouts to 26 walks.

The MLB draft resumes with rounds 11-20 at noon on Tuesday.

