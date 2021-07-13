Clemson pitcher selected in MLB draft Tuesday

Clemson redshirt freshman right-hander Mack Anglin was selected with the 383rd overall pick in the 13th round by the Washinton Nationals on Tuesday.

Anglin was ranked no. 217 overall by MLB.com coming into the draft.

Anglin moved into a Friday starter role for the Tigers this past season, posting a 3.99 ERA in 13 total appearances with 75 strikeouts to 33 walks.

He is a second Tiger pitcher to be selected after lefty Keyshawn Askew went in the 10th round on Monday to the New York Mets.

The Ohio native Anglin received a redshirt from the NCAA after the shortened 2020 campaign, where he made four appearances with an 11.57 ERA and had 11 strikeouts to 11 walks.

With their 13th-round pick, the @Nationals select @ClemsonBaseball right-hander Mack Anglin, No. 217 on the Top 250 Draft Prospects list.



Watch live: https://t.co/oDjcuCzH7G pic.twitter.com/KnyXpAJt3K — MLB Draft (@MLBDraft) July 13, 2021