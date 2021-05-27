Clemson picks up in-state transfer commitment
Thursday, May 27, 2021

Clemson has picked up a transfer commitment from former Citadel second baseman Tyler Corbitt.

Corbitt was batting a team-best .376 with five home runs and 16 RBIs, stealing seven bases in seven attempts, before his entering the transfer portal in April ended his season with the Bulldogs, per a school policy.

He hit .349 in 2020 and .333 as a starter in 54 games as a freshman, when he earned SoCon all-freshman honors.

Corbitt has two years of eligibility left.

He played at Airport High School (SC) where he was a two-time All-State and four-time All-Region selection.

Per the Post and Courier, Corbitt wanted to finish out the season but The Citadel released him after entering the transfer portal.

