|
Clemson picks up in-state transfer commitment
|Thursday, May 27, 2021, 11:05 AM-
Clemson has picked up a transfer commitment from former Citadel second baseman Tyler Corbitt.
Corbitt was batting a team-best .376 with five home runs and 16 RBIs, stealing seven bases in seven attempts, before his entering the transfer portal in April ended his season with the Bulldogs, per a school policy.
He hit .349 in 2020 and .333 as a starter in 54 games as a freshman, when he earned SoCon all-freshman honors.
Corbitt has two years of eligibility left.
He played at Airport High School (SC) where he was a two-time All-State and four-time All-Region selection.
Per the Post and Courier, Corbitt wanted to finish out the season but The Citadel released him after entering the transfer portal.
#NCAABaseball Plays of the Week ??— NCAA Baseball (@NCAACWS) April 7, 2021
5?? | @CitadelBaseball second baseman Tyler Corbitt makes an unbelievable diving catch up the middle to take away a base hit. ? pic.twitter.com/cSyr9xGUZy
BIG FLY!!!!— The Citadel Baseball (@CitadelBaseball) February 19, 2021
Tyler Corbitt turns on a ball and delivers a 3-run shot to left center#DogsOnTheRise pic.twitter.com/7lZ1H8BU0L
Former Citadel baseball standout Tyler Corbitt commits to Clemson— Jeff Hartsell (@Jeff_fromthePC) May 27, 2021