Clemson picks up in-state transfer commitment

TigerNet Staff by

Clemson has picked up a transfer commitment from former Citadel second baseman Tyler Corbitt.

Corbitt was batting a team-best .376 with five home runs and 16 RBIs, stealing seven bases in seven attempts, before his entering the transfer portal in April ended his season with the Bulldogs, per a school policy.

He hit .349 in 2020 and .333 as a starter in 54 games as a freshman, when he earned SoCon all-freshman honors.

Corbitt has two years of eligibility left.

He played at Airport High School (SC) where he was a two-time All-State and four-time All-Region selection.

Per the Post and Courier, Corbitt wanted to finish out the season but The Citadel released him after entering the transfer portal.

#NCAABaseball Plays of the Week ??



5?? | @CitadelBaseball second baseman Tyler Corbitt makes an unbelievable diving catch up the middle to take away a base hit. ? pic.twitter.com/cSyr9xGUZy — NCAA Baseball (@NCAACWS) April 7, 2021

BIG FLY!!!!



Tyler Corbitt turns on a ball and delivers a 3-run shot to left center#DogsOnTheRise pic.twitter.com/7lZ1H8BU0L — The Citadel Baseball (@CitadelBaseball) February 19, 2021

Former Citadel baseball standout Tyler Corbitt commits to Clemson — Jeff Hartsell (@Jeff_fromthePC) May 27, 2021