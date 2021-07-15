Clemson outfielder signs free agent deal
by - 2021 Jul 15, Thu 20:21
Meredith gets his chance with the Red Sox.
Redshirt sophomore outfielder Kier Meredith signed a free-agent deal with the Boston Red Sox on Thursday, Clemson baseball announced.

"I couldn’t be more excited. Ready to make the most of this opportunity!" Meredith said via Twitter.

Meredith graduated this spring and saw action in over 80 games as a Tiger since 2018. He hit .283 with 47 starts this season, scoring 33 runs and driving in 25 with six stolen bases in 10 attempts.

He was drafted in the 28th round of the MLB draft out of high school by the Chicago Cubs and saw 39 games over the previous three seasons around some injuries, hitting .302 with a .444 on-base percentage in that run.

