Clemson OF signs free agent MLB deal
by - Sunday, July 18, 2021, 8:28 PM
Teodosio impressed at the plate and in the field at points.
Teodosio impressed at the plate and in the field at points.

Clemson redshirt junior outfielder Bryce Teodosio signed a free agent contract with the Los Angeles Angels, Clemson baseball announced on Sunday.

The Simpsonville native filled the highlight reel with his defensive exploits and showed some power at the plate as well.

Teodosio hit .235 this past season with eight home runs, four doubles and three triples, as well as 21 RBIs and six stolen bases in nine attempts.

Teodosio came into last season with 13 homers, 13 doubles, 43 RBIs, 46 runs and a .382 slugging percentage over 100 games.

