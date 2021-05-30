Clemson OF named to All-ACC Tournament team
by - Sunday, May 30, 2021, 3:51 PM
Teodosio's hits all went for extra bases in Charlotte. (ACC photo)
Teodosio's hits all went for extra bases in Charlotte. (ACC photo)

CLEMSON, S.C. - Junior outfielder Bryce Teodosio (Simpsonville, S.C.) was named to the All-ACC Tournament team on Sunday.

In just two games in the ACC Tournament (against Louisville and No. 17 Georgia Tech), Teodosio was 5-for-8 (.625) with two homers, two triples, a double, seven RBIs and a 2.000 slugging percentage, as all five of his hits went for extra bases.

Against the Cardinals on Tuesday, he hit a two-run homer and two-run double. Then on Wednesday against the Yellow Jackets, he went 3-for-4 with a school-record-tying two triples, an inside-the-park home run and three RBIs in Clemson’s 11-5 win.

