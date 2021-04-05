Clemson OF named national player of week

TigerNet Staff by

Clemson right fielder Dylan Brewer was named one of Collegiate Baseball's national players of the week.

Brewer totaled three home runs and a double as he knocked in 10 runs with four runs scored over four games last week.

The Latta High School (SC) product ranks second on the team with 21 RBIs and five home runs.

The Tigers (14-11, 8-7 ACC) have won three ACC series in a row and host Virginia (13-14, 6-12) next this weekend (6 p.m. Friday start/ACCN).