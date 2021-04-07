Clemson makes latest Baseball America NCAA Tournament projections

TigerNet Staff by

Monte Lee's Tigers have surged in conference play lately to put themselves back on the right side of the bubble, at least per one projection.

Baseball America has the Tigers (14-11, 8-7 ACC) as a 3-seed heading to an Austin, Texas regional currently.

The Tigers have a 38th-ranked RPI and 17th-best strength of schedule per WarrenNolan.

After a stretch of eight defeats in 10 games at one point, Clemson has won nine of its last 12, including three-straight ACC series.

The Tigers returned to Baseball America's projections last week, where they were slotted as a potential 3-seed in a Greenville, North Carolina regional.

Clemson hosts Virginia (14-14, 6-12 ACC) this weekend.