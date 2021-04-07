Clemson makes latest Baseball America NCAA Tournament projections
by - 2021 Apr 7, Wed 17:26
Freshman Caden Grice has been a key to the TIgers' lineup this season. (Clemson athletics photo)
Freshman Caden Grice has been a key to the TIgers' lineup this season. (Clemson athletics photo)

Monte Lee's Tigers have surged in conference play lately to put themselves back on the right side of the bubble, at least per one projection.

Baseball America has the Tigers (14-11, 8-7 ACC) as a 3-seed heading to an Austin, Texas regional currently.

The Tigers have a 38th-ranked RPI and 17th-best strength of schedule per WarrenNolan.

After a stretch of eight defeats in 10 games at one point, Clemson has won nine of its last 12, including three-straight ACC series.

The Tigers returned to Baseball America's projections last week, where they were slotted as a potential 3-seed in a Greenville, North Carolina regional.

Clemson hosts Virginia (14-14, 6-12 ACC) this weekend.

Comment on this story
Print   
Tags: Monte Lee
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Nike suspends endorsement of Deshaun Watson
Nike suspends endorsement of Deshaun Watson
No. 1-rated safety has Tigers in top schools
No. 1-rated safety has Tigers in top schools
Larry Penley records ACC record 82nd career tournament win
Larry Penley records ACC record 82nd career tournament win
Clemson makes latest Baseball America NCAA Tournament projections
Clemson makes latest Baseball America NCAA Tournament projections
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Baseball Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More
Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest