Clemson hosts fellow unbeaten College of Charleston on Tuesday
by - Monday, February 21, 2022, 2:32 PM
Clemson walked off with a win in extras on Sunday over Indiana. (Tamara Sloan photo)
The Tigers host College of Charleston for the first of two meetings in 2022.

GAME SETUP

• Who – College of Charleston (3-0) vs. Clemson (3-0)

• Best Ranking – COC – NR; CU – NR

• When – Tuesday (4 p.m.)

• Where – Clemson, S.C. (Doug Kingsmore Stadium)

• Watch – ACCNX

• Video Announcers – William Qualkinbush, Ron Smith

• Listen (Radio) – Clemson Athletic Network (locally on WCCP (105.5 FM))

• Listen (Internet) – ClemsonTigers.com

• Live Stats – ClemsonTigers.com

• Social Media – ClemsonBaseball

• Tickets – ClemsonTigers.com, 1-800-CLEMSON

SERIES HISTORY

• Overall Record – Clemson leads 29-4 (1899-2021)

• Record at Clemson – Clemson leads 20-4 (1899-2021)

STARTING PITCHERS

• RHP Trey Pooser (COC - 1-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. RHP Billy Barlow (CU, 0-0, 0.00)

CLEMSON OVERVIEW

• Clemson, who has a 3-0 home record, swept Indiana at home in three games by a combined score of 33-8 last weekend.

• The Tigers are averaging 11.0 runs per game and hitting .284 with a .402 slugging percentage and .490 on-base percentage.

• The pitching staff has a 2.57 ERA, .184 opponents’ batting average and 1.94 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and Clemson is fielding .983.

COLLEGE OF CHARLESTON OVERVIEW

• College of Charleston, who has an 0-0 road record, is led by fifth-year Head Coach Chad Holbrook.

• The Cougars swept Wagner in three games at home last weekend. They are hitting .340 and have a 3.00 ERA and .972 fielding percentage.

• JT Marr is hitting .583 with a homer, two doubles, three RBIs and two steals, while righthander Michael Schultz has the team’s lone save.

QUICK HITS

• Clemson and College of Charleston conclude their regular-season series on May 10 at Segra Park in Columbia, S.C.

• Tiger Head Coach Monte Lee served as head coach (2009-15) at College of Charleston after lettering four years (1996-99) for the Cougars.

• Clemson’s bullpen allowed 10 hits (.156 opponents’ batting average) and two runs (0.98 ERA) in 18.1 innings pitched in the Indiana series.

TIGER WALK

• Clemson has totaled 36 walks in three games and is averaging 12.0 walks per game on offense.

• That, along with its eight hit-by-pitches, is a big reason Clemson has a .490 on-base percentage in 2022.

• The school record for walks per game is 6.7, set by the 1999 team. It had 463 walks in 69 games.

Chad Fairey leads the team with seven walks in three games. Max Wagner is second with five walks in three games.

• In the season-opening series against Indiana, the Tigers totaled 36 walks in three games and also had eight hit-by-pitches.

