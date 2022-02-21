Clemson hosts fellow unbeaten College of Charleston on Tuesday

The Tigers host College of Charleston for the first of two meetings in 2022.

GAME SETUP

• Who – College of Charleston (3-0) vs. Clemson (3-0)

• Best Ranking – COC – NR; CU – NR

• When – Tuesday (4 p.m.)

• Where – Clemson, S.C. (Doug Kingsmore Stadium)

• Watch – ACCNX

• Video Announcers – William Qualkinbush, Ron Smith

• Listen (Radio) – Clemson Athletic Network (locally on WCCP (105.5 FM))

• Listen (Internet) – ClemsonTigers.com

• Live Stats – ClemsonTigers.com

• Social Media – ClemsonBaseball

• Tickets – ClemsonTigers.com, 1-800-CLEMSON

SERIES HISTORY

• Overall Record – Clemson leads 29-4 (1899-2021)

• Record at Clemson – Clemson leads 20-4 (1899-2021)

STARTING PITCHERS

• RHP Trey Pooser (COC - 1-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. RHP Billy Barlow (CU, 0-0, 0.00)

CLEMSON OVERVIEW

• Clemson, who has a 3-0 home record, swept Indiana at home in three games by a combined score of 33-8 last weekend.

• The Tigers are averaging 11.0 runs per game and hitting .284 with a .402 slugging percentage and .490 on-base percentage.

• The pitching staff has a 2.57 ERA, .184 opponents’ batting average and 1.94 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and Clemson is fielding .983.

COLLEGE OF CHARLESTON OVERVIEW

• College of Charleston, who has an 0-0 road record, is led by fifth-year Head Coach Chad Holbrook.

• The Cougars swept Wagner in three games at home last weekend. They are hitting .340 and have a 3.00 ERA and .972 fielding percentage.

• JT Marr is hitting .583 with a homer, two doubles, three RBIs and two steals, while righthander Michael Schultz has the team’s lone save.

QUICK HITS

• Clemson and College of Charleston conclude their regular-season series on May 10 at Segra Park in Columbia, S.C.

• Tiger Head Coach Monte Lee served as head coach (2009-15) at College of Charleston after lettering four years (1996-99) for the Cougars.

• Clemson’s bullpen allowed 10 hits (.156 opponents’ batting average) and two runs (0.98 ERA) in 18.1 innings pitched in the Indiana series.

TIGER WALK

• Clemson has totaled 36 walks in three games and is averaging 12.0 walks per game on offense.

• That, along with its eight hit-by-pitches, is a big reason Clemson has a .490 on-base percentage in 2022.

• The school record for walks per game is 6.7, set by the 1999 team. It had 463 walks in 69 games.

• Chad Fairey leads the team with seven walks in three games. Max Wagner is second with five walks in three games.

• In the season-opening series against Indiana, the Tigers totaled 36 walks in three games and also had eight hit-by-pitches.