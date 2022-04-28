Clemson heads to No. 10 Louisville

TigerNet Staff by

Editor's note: As of Thursday afternoon, neither team had announced a weekend rotation.

The Tigers travel northward to take on No. 10 Louisville this weekend.

SERIES SETUP

• Who – Clemson (28-14, 6-11 ACC) vs. Louisville (28-12, 11-7 ACC)

• Best Ranking – CU – NR; LOU – No. 10 Collegiate Baseball

• When – Friday (6 p.m.), Saturday (1 p.m.), Sunday (1 p.m.)

• Where – Louisville Ky. (Jim Patterson Stadium)

• Watch – ACC Network Extra

• Video Announcers – Jody Demling, Ryan Summers

• Listen (Radio) – Clemson Athletic Network (locally on WCCP (105.5 FM))

• Listen (Internet) – ClemsonTigers.com

• Live Stats – ClemsonTigers.com

• Social Media – ClemsonBaseball

SERIES HISTORY

• Overall Record – Clemson leads 17-11 (1970-21)

• Record at Louisville – Louisville leads 4-2 (2016-18)

CLEMSON OVERVIEW

• Clemson, who has a 5-6 road record, won home midweek games over Presbyterian (12-3) and No. 22 Wofford (17-4).

• The Tigers are averaging 7.7 runs per game and hitting .280 with a .474 slugging percentage, .387 on-base percentage and 23 steals.

• The pitching staff has a 4.18 ERA, .248 opponents’ batting average and 2.28 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and Clemson is fielding .974.

LOUISVILLE OVERVIEW

• Louisville, who has a 22-5 home record and is averaging 9.6 runs per game, is led by 16th-year Head Coach Dan McDonnell.

• The Cardinals defeated Western Kentucky 11-4 at home on Tuesday. They are hitting .315 and have a 5.29 ERA and .970 fielding percentage.

• Jack Payton is hitting .389, Christian Knapczyk is batting .355 with 14 steals and Michael Prosecky has a team-high seven saves.

QUICK HITS

• Due to the shortened season in 2020, Clemson has not played at Louisville since 2018, when the Tigers won two of three games.

• Clemson has won eight of the last 11 games in the series against Louisville.

• Clemson has hit 23 home runs in the last eight games.

EIGHTH-INNING MAGIC

• Among the first eight innings, the eighth inning has been Clemson’s best frame, both offensively and defensively.

• Clemson has scored 52 runs in the eighth inning, seven more than any other inning.

• The Tigers have allowed just 17 runs in the eighth inning, the fewest by three runs among innings 1-8.

• Clemson is hitting .280 with 12 homers, the most of any inning, in the eighth inning.

• Max Wagner has 14 of his 54 RBIs in the eighth inning.

• Jonathan French has hit three of his five homers in the eighth inning.

• The pitching staff has a 3.00 ERA and .208 opponents’ batting average in the eighth inning.

• In a 5-5 game against USC Upstate on March 1, Jonathan French led off the eighth inning with a home run in Clemson’s 8-5 win.

• At South Carolina on March 4 with Clemson trailing 2-1, Jonathan French hit a two-out homer to tie the score in a game Clemson won 3-2.

• Against Michigan State in Greenville, S.C. on March 9, Clemson broke a 1-1 tie with two runs in the eighth inning in a game Clemson won 4-2.

• Against No. 9 Florida State on April 22, Max Wagner hit a grand slam in the eighth to give Clemson a 6-4 lead, the eventual final score.

• Two days later against the Seminoles, Clemson scored three runs in the eighth inning to break a 5-5 tie and to defeat Florida State 8-5.