Clemson heads to No. 10 Louisville
Clemson has six wins over ranked opponents this month already.
Editor's note: As of Thursday afternoon, neither team had announced a weekend rotation.

The Tigers travel northward to take on No. 10 Louisville this weekend.

SERIES SETUP

• Who – Clemson (28-14, 6-11 ACC) vs. Louisville (28-12, 11-7 ACC)

• Best Ranking – CU – NR; LOU – No. 10 Collegiate Baseball

• When – Friday (6 p.m.), Saturday (1 p.m.), Sunday (1 p.m.)

• Where – Louisville Ky. (Jim Patterson Stadium)

• Watch – ACC Network Extra

• Video Announcers – Jody Demling, Ryan Summers

• Listen (Radio) – Clemson Athletic Network (locally on WCCP (105.5 FM))

• Listen (Internet) – ClemsonTigers.com

• Live Stats – ClemsonTigers.com

• Social Media – ClemsonBaseball

SERIES HISTORY

• Overall Record – Clemson leads 17-11 (1970-21)

• Record at Louisville – Louisville leads 4-2 (2016-18)

CLEMSON OVERVIEW

• Clemson, who has a 5-6 road record, won home midweek games over Presbyterian (12-3) and No. 22 Wofford (17-4).

• The Tigers are averaging 7.7 runs per game and hitting .280 with a .474 slugging percentage, .387 on-base percentage and 23 steals.

• The pitching staff has a 4.18 ERA, .248 opponents’ batting average and 2.28 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and Clemson is fielding .974.

LOUISVILLE OVERVIEW

• Louisville, who has a 22-5 home record and is averaging 9.6 runs per game, is led by 16th-year Head Coach Dan McDonnell.

• The Cardinals defeated Western Kentucky 11-4 at home on Tuesday. They are hitting .315 and have a 5.29 ERA and .970 fielding percentage.

• Jack Payton is hitting .389, Christian Knapczyk is batting .355 with 14 steals and Michael Prosecky has a team-high seven saves.

QUICK HITS

• Due to the shortened season in 2020, Clemson has not played at Louisville since 2018, when the Tigers won two of three games.

• Clemson has won eight of the last 11 games in the series against Louisville.

• Clemson has hit 23 home runs in the last eight games.

EIGHTH-INNING MAGIC

• Among the first eight innings, the eighth inning has been Clemson’s best frame, both offensively and defensively.

• Clemson has scored 52 runs in the eighth inning, seven more than any other inning.

• The Tigers have allowed just 17 runs in the eighth inning, the fewest by three runs among innings 1-8.

• Clemson is hitting .280 with 12 homers, the most of any inning, in the eighth inning.

Max Wagner has 14 of his 54 RBIs in the eighth inning.

Jonathan French has hit three of his five homers in the eighth inning.

• The pitching staff has a 3.00 ERA and .208 opponents’ batting average in the eighth inning.

• In a 5-5 game against USC Upstate on March 1, Jonathan French led off the eighth inning with a home run in Clemson’s 8-5 win.

• At South Carolina on March 4 with Clemson trailing 2-1, Jonathan French hit a two-out homer to tie the score in a game Clemson won 3-2.

• Against Michigan State in Greenville, S.C. on March 9, Clemson broke a 1-1 tie with two runs in the eighth inning in a game Clemson won 4-2.

• Against No. 9 Florida State on April 22, Max Wagner hit a grand slam in the eighth to give Clemson a 6-4 lead, the eventual final score.

• Two days later against the Seminoles, Clemson scored three runs in the eighth inning to break a 5-5 tie and to defeat Florida State 8-5.

