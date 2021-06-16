Clemson freshman to play for USA Collegiate National team
by - Wednesday, June 16, 2021, 1:19 PM
Grice hit .317 with 15 homers and 53 RBIs (Clemson photo)
Grice hit .317 with 15 homers and 53 RBIs (Clemson photo)

CLEMSON, S.C. - Freshman Caden Grice (Greer, S.C.) accepted an invitation from USA Baseball to play for the 2021 Collegiate National Team this summer. Grice is the 16th Tiger to play for the USA Collegiate National Team, joining recent Tigers Brad Miller (2009,10), Chris Okey (2014,15), Seth Beer (2016,17) and Ryley Gilliam (2017).

In 2021, Grice hit .317 with 15 homers, a triple, nine doubles, 53 RBIs, 40 runs, a .618 slugging percentage, .427 on-base percentage and two steals in 51 games. In 36 ACC regular-season games, he hit .338 with 10 homers, a triple, seven doubles, 39 RBIs, 29 runs and a .451 on-base percentage.

The freshman All-American and Second-Team All-ACC first baseman also made three starts and two relief appearances on the mound in 2021. He had 14 strikeouts and a .263 opponents’ batting average in 10.0 innings pitched.

The USA Baseball Collegiate National Team features 48 players in 2021. The squad is split into two teams, the Stars and Stripes, and they go head-to-head in 11 games beginning July 2. Ten of the team’s 11 games will be played in the cities of the Appalachian League, which is in its first season as a summer collegiate league as part of MLB and USA Baseball’s Prospect Development Pipeline.

The Collegiate National Team will also play a game at the USA Baseball National Training Complex in Cary, N.C. on July 4 at 1:30 p.m. The game will be streamed on USABaseball.com and on USA Baseball’s Facebook and YouTube channels.

