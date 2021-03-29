Clemson freshman named ACC player of week

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – Clemson first baseman Caden Grice has been recognized as the Atlantic Coast Conference Baseball Player of the Week, while Georgia Tech right-hander Andy Archer earned Pitcher of the Week honors.

ACC baseball weekly honors are determined by a vote of a select media panel and are announced on Mondays throughout the regular season.

Grice led the Tigers to a 4-0 record last week – all wins away from home – that included a three-game ACC road sweep at Boston College. The Greer, South Carolina, freshman was 9-for-18 (.500) with three doubles, one triple, one homer, 13 RBIs, five runs, a .944 slugging percentage and .571 on-base percentage in the four wins.

Following a three-run homer in Tuesday’s win over Georgia Southern, Grice went 8-for-14 (.571) with three doubles, a triple, 10 RBIs and four runs in the Boston College series. In the first game, he went 4-for-6 with seven RBIs. In the second game, he totaled three RBIs. In the series finale, he went 3-for-5. For the season, Grice is hitting .343 with six homers, one triple, four doubles, 25 RBIs, 18 runs, a .701 slugging percentage and .451 on-base percentage in 20 games.