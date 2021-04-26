Clemson freshman earns ACC pitcher of week honor
by - Monday, April 26, 2021, 2:12 PM
Anglin was impressive against Wake Forest. (ACC photo)
Anglin was impressive against Wake Forest. (ACC photo)

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – Florida State sophomore catcher Mat Nelson has been named the Atlantic Coast Conference Baseball Player of the Week, while Clemson freshman right-hander Mack Anglin earned Pitcher of the Week honors.

ACC weekly baseball honorees are chosen by a vote of a select media panel and announced on Mondays throughout the regular season.

Anglin set career highs for innings pitched (6.1) and strikeouts (11) in Clemson's 5-2 win over Wake Forest on Friday night. The Marengo, Ohio, native allowed just four hits with three walks, and his 11 strikeouts are the most by a Tiger this season. The Demon Deacons’ two fifth-inning runs were both unearned.

For the season, Anglin is 1-2 with a 3.23 ERA, .217 opponents' batting average and 13 walks against 43 strikeouts in 30.2 innings pitched over eight appearances (four starts).

Comment on this story
Print   
Clemson battles back to capture 10th ACC title under Larry Penley
Clemson battles back to capture 10th ACC title under Larry Penley
Clemson RB enters transfer portal
Clemson RB enters transfer portal
Trevor Lawrence signs cryptocurrency app deal
Trevor Lawrence signs cryptocurrency app deal
Brewer HR puts Tigers over top to sweep Deacs
Brewer HR puts Tigers over top to sweep Deacs
Post your comments!
Read all 2 replies on the Baseball Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest