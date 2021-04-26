Clemson freshman earns ACC pitcher of week honor

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – Florida State sophomore catcher Mat Nelson has been named the Atlantic Coast Conference Baseball Player of the Week, while Clemson freshman right-hander Mack Anglin earned Pitcher of the Week honors.

ACC weekly baseball honorees are chosen by a vote of a select media panel and announced on Mondays throughout the regular season.

Anglin set career highs for innings pitched (6.1) and strikeouts (11) in Clemson's 5-2 win over Wake Forest on Friday night. The Marengo, Ohio, native allowed just four hits with three walks, and his 11 strikeouts are the most by a Tiger this season. The Demon Deacons’ two fifth-inning runs were both unearned.

For the season, Anglin is 1-2 with a 3.23 ERA, .217 opponents' batting average and 13 walks against 43 strikeouts in 30.2 innings pitched over eight appearances (four starts).