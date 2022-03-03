Clemson faces Gamecocks in annual rivalry series
by - 2022 Mar 3, Thu 13:22
Clemson to face off with their in-state rivals this weekend
Clemson to face off with their in-state rivals this weekend

CLEMSON, S.C. - The Tigers play their annual rivalry series with South Carolina at three different sites this weekend.

SERIES SETUP

• Who - Clemson (8-0) vs. South Carolina (7-1)

• Best Ranking - CU - NR; USC - NR

• When - Friday (7 p.m.), Saturday (4 p.m.), Sunday (3 p.m.)

• Where - Columbia, S.C. (Founders Park) Friday; Columbia, S.C. (Segra Park) Saturday; Clemson, S.C. (Doug Kingsmore Stadium) Sunday

• Watch - SEC Network+ (Friday), ACC Network Extra (Saturday), ACC Network (Sunday)

• Video Announcers (Friday) - Kip Bouknight, Drew Meyer, Dave Weinstein

• Video Announcers (Saturday) - Bob Mahony, William Qualkinbush

• Video Announcers (Sunday) - Roddy Jones, Roy Philpott

• Listen (Radio) - Clemson Athletic Network (locally on WCCP (105.5 FM))

• Listen (Internet) - ClemsonTigers.com

• Live Stats - ClemsonTigers.com

• Social Media - ClemsonBaseball

• Tickets (Sunday) - ClemsonTigers.com, 1-800-CLEMSON

SERIES HISTORY

• Overall Record - Clemson leads 182-143-2 (1899-2021)

• Record at Clemson - Clemson leads 101-46 (1907-2021)

• Record at Neutral - Tied 12-12 (1899-2021)

• Record at South Carolina - South Carolina leads 85-69-2 (1900-2021)

STARTING PITCHERS

• Friday - RHP Mack Anglin (CU) vs. RHP Will Sanders (USC)

• Saturday - TBA (USC) vs. RHP Nick Hoffmann (CU)

• Sunday - TBA (USC) vs. RHP Nick Clayton (CU)

CLEMSON OVERVIEW

• Clemson, who has played all its games at home, defeated USC Upstate 8-5 at home on Tuesday behind three runs in the eighth inning.

• The Tigers are averaging 11.3 runs per game and hitting .329 with a .516 slugging percentage, .466 on-base percentage and two steals.

• The pitching staff has a 2.59 ERA, .213 opponents’ batting average and 2.97 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and Clemson is fielding .990.

SOUTH CAROLINA OVERVIEW

• South Carolina, who has an 0-0 road record and 1-0 neutral record, is led by fifth-year Head Coach Mark Kingston.

• The Gamecocks defeated App State 9-6 at Charlotte, N.C. on Tuesday. They are hitting .311 and have a 4.32 ERA and .990 fielding percentage.

• Andrew Eyster is hitting .514 with three homers and 17 RBIs, Braylen Wimmer is hitting .485 and Michael Braswell has a team-high two saves.

STORIED RIVALRY

• South Carolina is Clemson’s most-common opponent in history, as the two have played 327 times dating to 1899.

• The two have met at least once every year since 1945, with the exception of 1984. Therefore, the two have met each of the last 37 years.

• The season matchups went to a three-game, weekend-series format in 2010 after the two teams played four midweek games for decades.

• South Carolina leads the series 7-5 in regular-season, neutral-site contests since 2010.

• Clemson leads the series 54-29 at Doug Kingsmore Stadium (opened in 1970).

• The Gamecocks defeated the Tigers 8-5 in the only previous meeting at Segra Park in Columbia on Feb. 29, 2020.

• South Carolina leads the series 11-5 at Founders Park (opened in 2009).

QUICK HITS

• Clemson is the designated home team and occupies the third-base dugout at Segra Park on Saturday.

• Clemson has scored at least nine runs in the first, second, third, fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth innings.

• The Tiger bullpen is 5-0 with a 1.77 ERA, .201 opponents' batting average and 59 strikeouts against 19 walks in 40.2 innings pitched.

TIGERS AT SEGRA PARK

• Clemson has a 1-1 all-time record in two games at Segra Park in Columbia, S.C.

• Clemson is scheduled to play College of Charleston at Segra Park on May 10, 2022.

BOB BRADLEY AWARD PRESENTED SUNDAY

• Clemson’s MVP of the South Carolina series is presented the Bob Bradley Award. The Gamecocks’ MVP receives the Tom Price Award.

• The 2022 series marks the 22nd year of the awards.

• The two late athletic communications directors served as baseball contacts for their respective schools for decades.

ANGLIN ANGLING IN THIRD SEASON

• Sophomore Mack Anglin, who is in his third season at Clemson, has been Clemson's Friday starter in 2022.

• He is 2-0 with an 0.00 ERA, .034 opponents' batting average and 14 strikeouts against five walks in 10.0 innings pitched over two starts.

• He has only allowed one baserunner to reach second base and none to reach third base in 2022.

• He pitched 5.0 hitless and scoreless innings against Indiana, then pitched 5.0 scoreless innings of one-hit ball versus Hartford.

• In his career, he is 4-7 with a 4.17 ERA and 100 strikeouts against 49 walks in 73.1 innings pitched over 19 appearances (13 starts).

• He has a 12.33 strikeouts-per-nine-innings-pitched mark in his career.

Comment on this story
Print   
PHOTO GALLERY: Spring practice opens, First look at early enrollees
PHOTO GALLERY: Spring practice opens, First look at early enrollees
Clemson faces Gamecocks in annual rivalry series
Clemson faces Gamecocks in annual rivalry series
Virginia Tech downs Clemson in ACC tournament
Virginia Tech downs Clemson in ACC tournament
Justyn Ross on his health status at NFL Combine
Justyn Ross on his health status at NFL Combine
Post your comments!
Read all 5 replies on the Baseball Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest