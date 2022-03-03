Clemson faces Gamecocks in annual rivalry series

CLEMSON, S.C. - The Tigers play their annual rivalry series with South Carolina at three different sites this weekend.

SERIES SETUP

• Who - Clemson (8-0) vs. South Carolina (7-1)

• Best Ranking - CU - NR; USC - NR

• When - Friday (7 p.m.), Saturday (4 p.m.), Sunday (3 p.m.)

• Where - Columbia, S.C. (Founders Park) Friday; Columbia, S.C. (Segra Park) Saturday; Clemson, S.C. (Doug Kingsmore Stadium) Sunday

• Watch - SEC Network+ (Friday), ACC Network Extra (Saturday), ACC Network (Sunday)

• Video Announcers (Friday) - Kip Bouknight, Drew Meyer, Dave Weinstein

• Video Announcers (Saturday) - Bob Mahony, William Qualkinbush

• Video Announcers (Sunday) - Roddy Jones, Roy Philpott

• Listen (Radio) - Clemson Athletic Network (locally on WCCP (105.5 FM))

• Listen (Internet) - ClemsonTigers.com

• Live Stats - ClemsonTigers.com

• Social Media - ClemsonBaseball

• Tickets (Sunday) - ClemsonTigers.com, 1-800-CLEMSON

SERIES HISTORY

• Overall Record - Clemson leads 182-143-2 (1899-2021)

• Record at Clemson - Clemson leads 101-46 (1907-2021)

• Record at Neutral - Tied 12-12 (1899-2021)

• Record at South Carolina - South Carolina leads 85-69-2 (1900-2021)

STARTING PITCHERS

• Friday - RHP Mack Anglin (CU) vs. RHP Will Sanders (USC)

• Saturday - TBA (USC) vs. RHP Nick Hoffmann (CU)

• Sunday - TBA (USC) vs. RHP Nick Clayton (CU)

CLEMSON OVERVIEW

• Clemson, who has played all its games at home, defeated USC Upstate 8-5 at home on Tuesday behind three runs in the eighth inning.

• The Tigers are averaging 11.3 runs per game and hitting .329 with a .516 slugging percentage, .466 on-base percentage and two steals.

• The pitching staff has a 2.59 ERA, .213 opponents’ batting average and 2.97 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and Clemson is fielding .990.

SOUTH CAROLINA OVERVIEW

• South Carolina, who has an 0-0 road record and 1-0 neutral record, is led by fifth-year Head Coach Mark Kingston.

• The Gamecocks defeated App State 9-6 at Charlotte, N.C. on Tuesday. They are hitting .311 and have a 4.32 ERA and .990 fielding percentage.

• Andrew Eyster is hitting .514 with three homers and 17 RBIs, Braylen Wimmer is hitting .485 and Michael Braswell has a team-high two saves.

STORIED RIVALRY

• South Carolina is Clemson’s most-common opponent in history, as the two have played 327 times dating to 1899.

• The two have met at least once every year since 1945, with the exception of 1984. Therefore, the two have met each of the last 37 years.

• The season matchups went to a three-game, weekend-series format in 2010 after the two teams played four midweek games for decades.

• South Carolina leads the series 7-5 in regular-season, neutral-site contests since 2010.

• Clemson leads the series 54-29 at Doug Kingsmore Stadium (opened in 1970).

• The Gamecocks defeated the Tigers 8-5 in the only previous meeting at Segra Park in Columbia on Feb. 29, 2020.

• South Carolina leads the series 11-5 at Founders Park (opened in 2009).

QUICK HITS

• Clemson is the designated home team and occupies the third-base dugout at Segra Park on Saturday.

• Clemson has scored at least nine runs in the first, second, third, fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth innings.

• The Tiger bullpen is 5-0 with a 1.77 ERA, .201 opponents' batting average and 59 strikeouts against 19 walks in 40.2 innings pitched.

TIGERS AT SEGRA PARK

• Clemson has a 1-1 all-time record in two games at Segra Park in Columbia, S.C.

• Clemson is scheduled to play College of Charleston at Segra Park on May 10, 2022.

BOB BRADLEY AWARD PRESENTED SUNDAY

• Clemson’s MVP of the South Carolina series is presented the Bob Bradley Award. The Gamecocks’ MVP receives the Tom Price Award.

• The 2022 series marks the 22nd year of the awards.

• The two late athletic communications directors served as baseball contacts for their respective schools for decades.

ANGLIN ANGLING IN THIRD SEASON

• Sophomore Mack Anglin, who is in his third season at Clemson, has been Clemson's Friday starter in 2022.

• He is 2-0 with an 0.00 ERA, .034 opponents' batting average and 14 strikeouts against five walks in 10.0 innings pitched over two starts.

• He has only allowed one baserunner to reach second base and none to reach third base in 2022.

• He pitched 5.0 hitless and scoreless innings against Indiana, then pitched 5.0 scoreless innings of one-hit ball versus Hartford.

• In his career, he is 4-7 with a 4.17 ERA and 100 strikeouts against 49 walks in 73.1 innings pitched over 19 appearances (13 starts).

• He has a 12.33 strikeouts-per-nine-innings-pitched mark in his career.