Clemson-ETSU baseball game postponed
by - 2022 Mar 8, Tue 09:06
Clemson's next game is Wednesday against Michigan St. (Photo: Ken Ruinard / USATODAY)
Clemson's next game is Wednesday against Michigan St. (Photo: Ken Ruinard / USATODAY)

CLEMSON, S.C. – Due to forecasted inclement weather, Tuesday’s game between East Tennessee State and Clemson at Doug Kingsmore Stadium is postponed. The game is now scheduled to be played at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on April 20 at 6 p.m. on ACC Network Extra. Tickets for the originally scheduled game are valid for the rescheduled game on April 20.

The Tigers’ next game is Wednesday at 6 p.m. against Michigan State at Fluor Field in Greenville, S.C.

