Clemson baseball picks up second grad transfer commit this week

TigerNet Staff by

Clemson baseball had its second grad transfer from Erik Bakich's Big Ten champs announced on Wednesday.

Right-handed pitcher Willie Weiss announced a commitment to Clemson.

"I would like to thank The University of Michigan for the best 4 years of my life. I have now decided to grad transfer to Clemson University," Weiss said. "Go Tigers!"

Weiss (6-3 225) logged 17 saves and a 9-6 record with a 3.67 ERA, tallying 127 strikeouts to 66 walks over three seasons from 2019-22.

He was named the No. 19 MLB draft prospect in the Big Ten going into last season after earning third-team all-conference honors as a junior.

Weiss was a named freshman All-American in 2019 with nine saves in 39 1/3 innings over 22 appearances.

He was the Gatorade Player of the Year out of Oregon in 2018.

Weiss joins former Wolverines shortstop Riley Bertram in Clemson transfer commitments this week.

