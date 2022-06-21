Riley Bertram made All-Big Ten Tournament last year.
Riley Bertram made All-Big Ten Tournament last year.

Clemson baseball picks up Michigan grad transfer
by - 2022 Jun 21, Tue 16:47

Michigan graduate transfer shortstop Riley Bertram announced he will play his final season at Clemson under his former coach Erik Bakich.

"Thank you to the University of Michigan and @umichbaseball for 4 of the greatest years of my life," Bertram said. "With that being said, I have committed to Clemson University for my final year of eligibility."

Bertram hit .298 with 40 RBIs, 19 doubles, two homers, two triples and 99 total bases with a .421 slugging percentage last season.

He was named to the Big Ten All-Tournament team from a Wolverines squad that took the title.

All-totaled, Bertram has played in 132 college games (111 starts) with 66 RBIs, 33 doubles and a .271 batting average.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Former three-time All-American joins Clemson softball staff
Former three-time All-American joins Clemson softball staff
Clemson baseball picks up Michigan grad transfer
Clemson baseball picks up Michigan grad transfer
Deshaun Watson settles 20 lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct
Deshaun Watson settles 20 lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct
Former Clemson LB ranked top-10 breakout candidate this season
Former Clemson LB ranked top-10 breakout candidate this season
Post your comments!
Read all 2 replies on the Baseball Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest