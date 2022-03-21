Clemson baseball holds onto rankings spot after tough week

Clemson baseball held onto a spot in the top-25 rankings after capping a tough week with a 20-5 win over Miami on Sunday.

Monte Lee's team was ranked as high as No. 20 on Monday (Baseball America).

The Tigers (15-4) went 1-3 overall and broke a four-game losing streak with the Sunday effort.

"Friday’s defeat came when the Hurricanes hung six runs on righthander Mack Anglin in three innings," Baseball America wrote, "and the Clemson offense wasn’t able to get much done against Miami starter Carson Palmquist. Clemson pitched much better Saturday, with righthander Nick Hoffman allowing two runs in 5.2 innings, but Miami did an even better job by holding the Tigers to one run on four hits. It was a different story Sunday, however, as Clemson took out its frustration in a 20-5 win. Shortstop and leadoff hitter Benjamin Blackwell went 4-for-5 with five RBIs, third baseman Max Wagner was 3-for-5 with four RBIs and second baseman Tyler Corbitt drove in four runs of his own. Clemson hit five homers Sunday, one each for Blackwell, Wagner and center fielder Dylan Brewer and two for Corbitt."

Miami returned to the Baseball America rankings at No. 24, with Ole Miss leading the way and Virginia pacing the ACC at No. 4.

Clemson baseball in the rankings

Baseball America: 20

Coaches Poll: 23

D1Baseball: 24

Perfect Game: 25

Collegiate Baseball: NR