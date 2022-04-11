Clemson baseball heads to Fluor Field to face USC Upstate

CU Athletic Communications by

The Tigers travel to Greenville, S.C. to take on USC Upstate at Fluor Field on Tuesday night.

GAME SETUP

• Who – Clemson (19-12) vs. USC Upstate (18-14)

• Best Ranking – CU – NR; SCU – NR

• When – Tuesday (6 p.m.)

• Where – Greenville, S.C. (Fluor Field)

• Watch – ESPN+

• Video Announcers – Dan Scott, Tom Van Hoy

• Listen (Radio) – Clemson Athletic Network (locally on WCCP (105.5 FM))

• Listen (Internet) – ClemsonTigers.com

• Live Stats – ClemsonTigers.com

• Social Media – ClemsonBaseball

SERIES HISTORY

• Overall Record – Clemson leads 5-1 (2009-22)

• Record at Neutral – 0-0

STARTING PITCHERS

• RHP Billy Barlow (CU - 1-2, 4.55 ERA) vs. TBA (SCU)

CLEMSON OVERVIEW

• Clemson, who has a 2-0 neutral record, was swept at No. 6 Notre Dame in three games last weekend.

• The Tigers are averaging 7.3 runs per game and hitting .274 with a .449 slugging percentage, .389 on-base percentage and 16 steals.

• The pitching staff has a 4.35 ERA, .251 opponents’ batting average and 2.19 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and Clemson is fielding .977.

USC UPSTATE OVERVIEW

• USC Upstate, who has yet to play a neutral-site game, is led by third-year Head Coach Mike McGuire.

• The Spartans were swept in three games at Campbell last weekend. They are hitting .295 and have a 6.18 ERA and .962 fielding percentage.

• Noah Sullivan is hitting a team-high .336, Noah Mayers has a team-high 17 steals and Kevin Davis has a team-high four saves.

QUICK HITS

• Clemson is the designated visiting team and occupies the third-base dugout on Tuesday.

• Clemson defeated USC Upstate 8-5 at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on March 1 behind 12 hits, including three home runs.

• Clemson is 17-3 in non-conference games in 2022.

SIX TIGERS IN THE MAJORS IN 2022

• Former Tigers Seth Beer, Steven Duggar, Dominic Leone, Brad Miller, Spencer Strider and Eli White have all played in an MLB game in 2022.

• Beer is in his second MLB season, Duggar in his fifth, Leone in his ninth, Miller in his 10th, Strider in his second and White in his third.

• Beer, who was a three-time All-American at Clemson (2016-18), hit a pinch-hit homer in his first career game at Seattle on Sept. 10, 2021.

• Duggar was a two-time All-ACC player as a Tiger from 2013-15 and made his MLB debut with the Giants on July 8, 2018.

• Leone, who had a 16-8 career record at Clemson, made his major league debut with the Mariners in 2014.

• Miller, the 2011 ACC Player-of-the-Year, hit .339 with 36 doubles, eight triples, 16 homers, 135 RBIs and 46 steals in 191 games as a Tiger.

• Strider, who had a 5-2 record in his two active seasons (2018,20) at Clemson, made his MLB debut with the Atlanta Braves on Oct. 1, 2021.

• White, who hit .275 with 104 runs and 36 steals at Clemson from 2014-16, made his MLB debut with the Texas Rangers on Sept. 1, 2020.

• Every Tiger team from 1974 to 2020 had at least one future major leaguer on its roster.

• Clemson has had at least one former Tiger play in an MLB game each of the last 67 years (streak started in 1956).

• Clemson has had multiple former Tigers play in an MLB game each of the last 49 years (streak started in 1974).

• Clemson set a school record with 12 former Tigers in the majors in 2021, breaking the previous record of eight.