Clemson baseball heads to Fluor Field to face USC Upstate
|2022 Apr 11, Mon 16:19-
The Tigers travel to Greenville, S.C. to take on USC Upstate at Fluor Field on Tuesday night.
GAME SETUP
• Who – Clemson (19-12) vs. USC Upstate (18-14)
• Best Ranking – CU – NR; SCU – NR
• When – Tuesday (6 p.m.)
• Where – Greenville, S.C. (Fluor Field)
• Watch – ESPN+
• Video Announcers – Dan Scott, Tom Van Hoy
• Listen (Radio) – Clemson Athletic Network (locally on WCCP (105.5 FM))
• Listen (Internet) – ClemsonTigers.com
• Live Stats – ClemsonTigers.com
• Social Media – ClemsonBaseball
SERIES HISTORY
• Overall Record – Clemson leads 5-1 (2009-22)
• Record at Neutral – 0-0
STARTING PITCHERS
• RHP Billy Barlow (CU - 1-2, 4.55 ERA) vs. TBA (SCU)
CLEMSON OVERVIEW
• Clemson, who has a 2-0 neutral record, was swept at No. 6 Notre Dame in three games last weekend.
• The Tigers are averaging 7.3 runs per game and hitting .274 with a .449 slugging percentage, .389 on-base percentage and 16 steals.
• The pitching staff has a 4.35 ERA, .251 opponents’ batting average and 2.19 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and Clemson is fielding .977.
USC UPSTATE OVERVIEW
• USC Upstate, who has yet to play a neutral-site game, is led by third-year Head Coach Mike McGuire.
• The Spartans were swept in three games at Campbell last weekend. They are hitting .295 and have a 6.18 ERA and .962 fielding percentage.
• Noah Sullivan is hitting a team-high .336, Noah Mayers has a team-high 17 steals and Kevin Davis has a team-high four saves.
QUICK HITS
• Clemson is the designated visiting team and occupies the third-base dugout on Tuesday.
• Clemson defeated USC Upstate 8-5 at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on March 1 behind 12 hits, including three home runs.
• Clemson is 17-3 in non-conference games in 2022.
SIX TIGERS IN THE MAJORS IN 2022
• Former Tigers Seth Beer, Steven Duggar, Dominic Leone, Brad Miller, Spencer Strider and Eli White have all played in an MLB game in 2022.
• Beer is in his second MLB season, Duggar in his fifth, Leone in his ninth, Miller in his 10th, Strider in his second and White in his third.
• Beer, who was a three-time All-American at Clemson (2016-18), hit a pinch-hit homer in his first career game at Seattle on Sept. 10, 2021.
• Duggar was a two-time All-ACC player as a Tiger from 2013-15 and made his MLB debut with the Giants on July 8, 2018.
• Leone, who had a 16-8 career record at Clemson, made his major league debut with the Mariners in 2014.
• Miller, the 2011 ACC Player-of-the-Year, hit .339 with 36 doubles, eight triples, 16 homers, 135 RBIs and 46 steals in 191 games as a Tiger.
• Strider, who had a 5-2 record in his two active seasons (2018,20) at Clemson, made his MLB debut with the Atlanta Braves on Oct. 1, 2021.
• White, who hit .275 with 104 runs and 36 steals at Clemson from 2014-16, made his MLB debut with the Texas Rangers on Sept. 1, 2020.
• Every Tiger team from 1974 to 2020 had at least one future major leaguer on its roster.
• Clemson has had at least one former Tiger play in an MLB game each of the last 67 years (streak started in 1956).
• Clemson has had multiple former Tigers play in an MLB game each of the last 49 years (streak started in 1974).
• Clemson set a school record with 12 former Tigers in the majors in 2021, breaking the previous record of eight.