Clemson baseball game time changed

CU Athletic Communications by

CLEMSON, S.C. - Due to forecasted inclement weather, Tuesday's game between East Tennessee State and Clemson at Doug Kingsmore Stadium is now scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. Live video for the game is available on ACC Network Extra, and audio will air on Clemson Athletic Network beginning with the pregame show at 12:30 p.m. Tickets for the game are available at ClemsonTigers.com.

Clemson is 11-0 and ranked this week after sweeping South Carolina in a three-game series last weekend. The Tigers host Northeastern in a three-game series this weekend.