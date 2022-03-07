Clemson baseball game time changed
by - 2022 Mar 7, Mon 16:57
Clemson will play Tuesday at 1 pm.
Clemson will play Tuesday at 1 pm.

CLEMSON, S.C. - Due to forecasted inclement weather, Tuesday's game between East Tennessee State and Clemson at Doug Kingsmore Stadium is now scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. Live video for the game is available on ACC Network Extra, and audio will air on Clemson Athletic Network beginning with the pregame show at 12:30 p.m. Tickets for the game are available at ClemsonTigers.com.

Clemson is 11-0 and ranked this week after sweeping South Carolina in a three-game series last weekend. The Tigers host Northeastern in a three-game series this weekend.

Comment on this story
Print   
WATCH: Nick Eason on coaching his talented DL group
WATCH: Nick Eason on coaching his talented DL group
WATCH: Clemson players after Monday's practice
WATCH: Clemson players after Monday's practice
Clemson baseball game time changed
Clemson baseball game time changed
ACC announces 2021-22 Men's Basketball awards
ACC announces 2021-22 Men's Basketball awards
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Baseball Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest