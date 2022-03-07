Clemson baseball enters rankings for first time since 2020

TigerNet Staff by

Clemson baseball made its season debut in the college baseball rankings after a first regular-season sweep of South Carolina since 1999.

The Tigers were ranked No. 18 by Perfect Game, No. 19 by D1Baseball and No. 21 by Baseball America on Monday morning, which is the team's first ranking by any of the outlets since the season was cut short in March 2020 by the coronavirus pandemic.

Clemson (11-0) is one of five unbeaten teams left in college baseball after three weekends of action, which has the Tigers off to their best start since 2002 (13-0 that year).

Clemson swept a three-game, three-stadium series with South Carolina, capturing the most wins in a sweep of its rival since 1996 (four that year).

Texas leads the Baseball America poll, followed by Stanford, Notre Dame, Ole Miss and Virginia. Texas also tops the D1 ranking, followed by Ole Miss, Arkansas, Vanderbilt and Stanford. The Longhorns are also No. 1 with Perfect Game.

Clemson in the rankings (to be updated)

Perfect Game: 18

D1Baseball: 19

Baseball America: 21

Coaches Poll: 21

Collegiate Baseball: NR