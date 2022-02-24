Clemson baseball continues homestand with Hartford series

CLEMSON, S.C. - The Tigers face Hartford for the first time when they host the Hawks in a three-game series at Doug Kingsmore Stadium this weekend.

Clemson is monitoring the weather forecast for this weekend and will provide potential game and time updates as soon as we receive them (Editor's note: There is rain in the forecast for early on Sunday currently).

SERIES SETUP

• Who - Hartford (0-0) vs. Clemson (4-0)

• Best Ranking - HAR - NR; CU - NR

• When - Friday (4 p.m.), Saturday (3 p.m.), Sunday (1 p.m.)

• Where - Clemson, S.C. (Doug Kingsmore Stadium)

• Watch - ACCNX

• Video Announcers - Marty Clary (Saturday, Sunday), Noah Frary (Sunday), Ron Smith (Friday), Pete Yanity (Friday, Saturday)

• Listen (Radio) - Clemson Athletic Network (locally on WCCP (105.5 FM)

• Listen (Internet) - ClemsonTigers.com

• Live Stats - ClemsonTigers.com

• Tickets - ClemsonTigers.com, 1-800-CLEMSON

SERIES HISTORY

• Overall Record - 0-0

STARTING PITCHERS

• Friday - RHP Tim Blaisdell (HAR) vs. RHP Mack Anglin (CU - 1-0, 0.00 ERA)

• Saturday - RHP James Judenis (HAR) vs. RHP Nick Clayton (CU - 0-0, 21.60)

• Sunday - RHP Will Nowak (HAR) vs. RHP Nick Hoffmann (CU - 0-0, 6.00)

CLEMSON OVERVIEW

• Clemson, who has a 4-0 home record, edged College of Charleston 2-1 at home on Tuesday.

• The Tigers are averaging 8.8 runs per game and hitting .260 with a .374 slugging percentage and .444 on-base percentage.

• The pitching staff has a 2.19 ERA, .179 opponents’ batting average and 2.29 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and Clemson is fielding .987.

HARTFORD OVERVIEW

• Hartford is led by first-year Head Coach Steve Malinowski.

• The Hawks had an 18-20 overall record in 2021.

• They hit .247 with a .346 on-base percentage and 95 steals, a 6.16 ERA and .970 fielding percentage in 2021.

QUICK HITS

• Clemson is 4-0 despite the opponent scoring first in each of the last three games.

• Clemson's bullpen has an 0.78 ERA, .150 opponents' batting average and 31 strikeouts in 23.0 innings pitched over 23.0 innings pitched.

• Cooper Ingle has hit safely in all four games and has multiple hits in three games.

ATTENDANCE

• Clemson is averaging 4,842 fans per home date (4), the ninth-highest figure in the nation and first in the ACC (through games of Feb. 23).

• Entering 2022, Clemson had a top-20 national figure in average attendance in 28 straight seasons.

GRICE POWERING LINEUP AGAIN

• After leading the 2021 team in home runs as a freshman, Caden Grice is again leading the way in the power department in 2022.

• He is hitting .500 with two homers, eight RBIs, five runs, six walks and a .619 on-base percentage in four games in 2022.

• He is also 1-0 with an 0.00 ERA, a .250 opponents' batting average and a strikeout in 1.0 innings pitched.

• He has hit safely in each game in 2022 after finishing 2021 on an eight-game hitting streak, meaning he is riding a 12-game hitting streak.

• He was named John Olerud Two-Way Player-of-the-Week on Feb. 22 for his three games against Indiana from Feb. 18-20.

• He was 6-for-12 (.500) with a homer, six RBIs, four runs, a .588 on-base percentage and a win on the mound against the Hoosiers.

• He was named to the Golden Spikes Award Watch List in the preseason.