Clemson baseball begins fall practice
by - Wednesday, September 15, 2021, 1:34 PM
Clemson baseball begins fall practice

CLEMSON, S.C. - The 2022 Tigers begin fall practice this weekend, as seventh-year Head Coach Monte Lee has 23 returning lettermen from the 2021 team. Clemson also returns Second-Team All-ACC selection and freshman All-American Caden Grice (1B) as well as All-ACC Freshman selection Mack Anglin (RHP).

The fall practice season continues through October and concludes with three Orange & Purple Scrimmages at Doug Kingsmore Stadium, tentatively scheduled for Oct. 26 (Tuesday), 28 (Thursday) and 31 (Sunday). All three scrimmages are free and open to the public.

The Tigers are scheduled to play two scrimmages against outside competition this fall. The first is Oct. 16 (Saturday) against UAB at 5 p.m. at Doug Kingsmore Stadium. The second is Oct. 23 (Saturday) at Auburn at noon EDT. Both scrimmages are free and open to the public.

Comment on this story
Print   
Clemson offers elite Florida D-lineman
Clemson offers elite Florida D-lineman
WATCH: Dabo Swinney midweek post-practice interview
WATCH: Dabo Swinney midweek post-practice interview
Clemson with shutout win over Georgia Southern
Clemson with shutout win over Georgia Southern
Former NFL player analyzes "growing pains" with Uiagalelei leading Clemson offense
Former NFL player analyzes "growing pains" with Uiagalelei leading Clemson offense
Post your comments!
Read all 1 replies on the Baseball Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest