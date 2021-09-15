Clemson baseball begins fall practice

CU Athletic Communications by

CLEMSON, S.C. - The 2022 Tigers begin fall practice this weekend, as seventh-year Head Coach Monte Lee has 23 returning lettermen from the 2021 team. Clemson also returns Second-Team All-ACC selection and freshman All-American Caden Grice (1B) as well as All-ACC Freshman selection Mack Anglin (RHP).

The fall practice season continues through October and concludes with three Orange & Purple Scrimmages at Doug Kingsmore Stadium, tentatively scheduled for Oct. 26 (Tuesday), 28 (Thursday) and 31 (Sunday). All three scrimmages are free and open to the public.

The Tigers are scheduled to play two scrimmages against outside competition this fall. The first is Oct. 16 (Saturday) against UAB at 5 p.m. at Doug Kingsmore Stadium. The second is Oct. 23 (Saturday) at Auburn at noon EDT. Both scrimmages are free and open to the public.