Clemson baseball begins 125th campaign with Indiana series

The Tigers begin their 125th season with a three-game series against Indiana at Doug Kingsmore Stadium this weekend.

SERIES SETUP

• Who – Indiana (0-0) vs. Clemson (0-0)

• Best Ranking – IND – NR; CU – NR

• When – Friday (4 p.m.), Saturday (3 p.m.), Sunday (1 p.m.)

• Where – Clemson, S.C. (Doug Kingsmore Stadium)

SERIES HISTORY

• Overall Record – 0-0

STARTING PITCHERS

• Friday – RHP John-Biagio Modugno (IND) vs. RHP Mack Anglin (CU)

• Saturday – RHP Jack Perkins (IND) vs. RHP Nick Clayton (CU)

• Sunday – TBA (IND) vs. RHP Nick Hoffmann (CU)

CLEMSON OVERVIEW

• Clemson had a 25-27 overall record and 16-20 ACC mark in 2021.

• The Tigers are led by seventh-year Head Coach Monte Lee, who has won 65 percent (207-113) of his games in Tigertown.

• Clemson has 19 of its first 22 games at home.

INDIANA OVERVIEW

• Indiana is led by fourth-year Head Coach Jeff Mercer.

• The Hoosiers had a 26-18 overall record in 2021.

• They hit .256 with a .349 on-base percentage and 31 steals, a 3.17 ERA and .970 fielding percentage in 2021.

QUICK HITS

• Clemson was picked to finish fifth in the ACC Atlantic Division in a vote by the 14 ACC head coaches in the preseason.

• Clemson is 3-0 (2-0 vs. Michigan State, 1-0 vs. Illinois) against current Big Ten Conference teams under Head Coach Monte Lee.

• Clemson’s Nick Hoffmann and Indiana’s Morgan Colopy were classmates at Centerville (Ohio) High School and have been friends since age 10.

PRESEASON HONORS

• A total of 26 Tigers earned preseason recognition. See the list below.

#5 GAVIN ABRAMS, INF/OF

• No. 92 freshman in the ACC by Perfect Game

#17 BILLY AMICK, INF

• No. 49 freshman in the ACC by D1Baseball.

#32 MACK ANGLIN, RHP

• No. 28 starting pitcher in the nation by D1Baseball

• No. 134 overall prospect for the 2022 draft by Perfect Game

• No. 32 college prospect for the 2022 draft by D1Baseball

• No. 72 college prospect for the 2022 draft by Perfect Game

• No. 5 ACC prospect for the 2022 draft by D1Baseball

#30 BILLY BARLOW, RHP

• No. 122 freshman in the nation by Perfect Game

• No. 25 freshman in the ACC by Perfect Game

• No. 27 freshman in the ACC by D1Baseball

#27 TRISTAN BISSETTA, OF

• No. 109 freshman in the ACC by Perfect Game

#4 BENJAMIN BLACKWELL, INF

• No. 36 shortstop in the nation by D1Baseball

#3 DYLAN BREWER, OF/1B

• No. 88 outfielder in the nation by D1Baseball

• No. 255 overall prospect for the 2022 draft by Perfect Game

• No. 135 college prospect for the 2022 draft by Perfect Game

• No. 189 college prospect for the 2022 draft by D1Baseball

• No. 31 ACC prospect for the 2022 draft by D1Baseball

#1 TYLER CORBITT, INF/OF

• No. 29 second baseman in the nation by D1Baseball

#35 JAY DILL, RHP

• No. 190 freshman in the nation by Perfect Game

• No. 17 freshman in the ACC by D1Baseball

• No. 42 freshman in the ACC by Perfect Game

#41 ALEX EDMONDSON, RHP

• No. 39 ACC prospect for the 2023 draft by D1Baseball

#9 JONATHAN FRENCH, C

• No. 50 ACC prospect for the 2022 draft by D1Baseball

#15 REED GARRIS, RHP/C

• No. 110 freshman in the ACC by Perfect Game

#23 GEOFFREY GILBERT, LHP

• No. 13 relief pitcher in the nation by D1Baseball

• No. 175 college prospect for the 2022 draft by D1Baseball

• No. 28 ACC prospect for the 2022 draft by D1Baseball

#56 AUSTIN GORDON, RHP

• No. 167 freshman in the ACC by Perfect Game

#31 CADEN GRICE, 1B/LHP

• Golden Spikes Award Watch List member

• Second-team All-American by Baseball America

• Third-team All-American by D1Baseball

• Third-team All-American by NCBWA

• First-team All-ACC by Perfect Game

• No. 3 first baseman in the nation by D1Baseball

• No. 15 sophomore in the nation by Perfect Game

• No. 15 overall prospect for the 2023 draft by Perfect Game

• No. 11 college prospect for the 2023 draft by Perfect Game

• No. 16 college prospect for the 2023 draft by D1Baseball

• No. 4 ACC prospect for the 2023 draft by D1Baseball

#12 COOPER INGLE, C/OF/INF

• No. 30 ACC prospect for the 2023 draft by D1Baseball

#13 DAVID LEWIS, INF

• No. 388 freshman in the nation by Perfect Game

• No. 74 freshman in the ACC by Perfect Game

#36 TY OLENCHUK, RHP

• No. 17 ACC prospect for the 2023 draft by D1Baseball

#51 ROCCO REID, LHP

• No. 151 freshman in the nation by Perfect Game

• No. 30 freshman in the ACC by Perfect Game

#20 SPENCER RICH, OF

• No. 5 junior college transfer in the nation by D1Baseball.

#6 ARIES SAMEK, INF/OF

• No. 142 freshman in the nation by Perfect Game

• No. 29 freshman in the ACC by Perfect Game

#26 CASEY TALLENT, RHP

• No. 285 freshman in the nation by Perfect Game

• No. 47 freshman in the ACC by D1Baseball

• No. 60 freshman in the ACC by Perfect Game

#16 WILL TAYLOR, OF

• No. 3 freshman in the nation by Perfect Game

• No. 1 freshman in the ACC by Perfect Game

• No. 4 freshman in the ACC by D1Baseball

• No. 3 overall prospect for the 2024 draft by Perfect Game

• No. 3 college prospect for the 2024 draft by Perfect Game

#43 CAMDEN TROYER, LHP/OF

• No. 126 freshman in the ACC by Perfect Game

#29 MAX WAGNER, INF

• No. 22 ACC prospect for the 2023 draft by D1Baseball

#22 RICKY WILLIAMS, RHP

• No. 93 college prospect for the 2023 draft by D1Baseball

• No. 16 ACC prospect for the 2023 draft by D1Baseball