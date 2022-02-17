BREAKING

Clemson baseball begins 125th campaign with Indiana series
by - Thursday, February 17, 2022, 4:12 PM
Clemson baseball looks to get off on the right foot hosting Indiana out of the Big Ten this weekend. Mack Anglin will get the start Friday. (ACC file photo).
The Tigers begin their 125th season with a three-game series against Indiana at Doug Kingsmore Stadium this weekend.

SERIES SETUP

• Who – Indiana (0-0) vs. Clemson (0-0)

• Best Ranking – IND – NR; CU – NR

• When – Friday (4 p.m.), Saturday (3 p.m.), Sunday (1 p.m.)

• Where – Clemson, S.C. (Doug Kingsmore Stadium)

• Watch – ACCNX

• Video Announcers – Fred Cunningham, Marty Clary (Saturday, Sunday), Ron Smith (Friday)

• Listen (Radio) – Clemson Athletic Network (locally on WCCP (105.5 FM))

• Listen (Internet) – ClemsonTigers.com

• Live Stats – ClemsonTigers.com

• Social Media – ClemsonBaseball

• Tickets – ClemsonTigers.com, 1-800-CLEMSON

• Promotion (Friday) – Rally Towel Giveaway

• Promotion (Sunday) – Kids Day

SERIES HISTORY

• Overall Record – 0-0

STARTING PITCHERS

• Friday – RHP John-Biagio Modugno (IND) vs. RHP Mack Anglin (CU)

• Saturday – RHP Jack Perkins (IND) vs. RHP Nick Clayton (CU)

• Sunday – TBA (IND) vs. RHP Nick Hoffmann (CU)

CLEMSON OVERVIEW

• Clemson had a 25-27 overall record and 16-20 ACC mark in 2021.

• The Tigers are led by seventh-year Head Coach Monte Lee, who has won 65 percent (207-113) of his games in Tigertown.

• Clemson has 19 of its first 22 games at home.

INDIANA OVERVIEW

• Indiana is led by fourth-year Head Coach Jeff Mercer.

• The Hoosiers had a 26-18 overall record in 2021.

• They hit .256 with a .349 on-base percentage and 31 steals, a 3.17 ERA and .970 fielding percentage in 2021.

QUICK HITS

• Clemson was picked to finish fifth in the ACC Atlantic Division in a vote by the 14 ACC head coaches in the preseason.

• Clemson is 3-0 (2-0 vs. Michigan State, 1-0 vs. Illinois) against current Big Ten Conference teams under Head Coach Monte Lee.

• Clemson’s Nick Hoffmann and Indiana’s Morgan Colopy were classmates at Centerville (Ohio) High School and have been friends since age 10.

PRESEASON HONORS

• A total of 26 Tigers earned preseason recognition. See the list below.

#5 GAVIN ABRAMS, INF/OF

• No. 92 freshman in the ACC by Perfect Game

#17 BILLY AMICK, INF

• No. 49 freshman in the ACC by D1Baseball.

#32 MACK ANGLIN, RHP

• No. 28 starting pitcher in the nation by D1Baseball

• No. 134 overall prospect for the 2022 draft by Perfect Game

• No. 32 college prospect for the 2022 draft by D1Baseball

• No. 72 college prospect for the 2022 draft by Perfect Game

• No. 5 ACC prospect for the 2022 draft by D1Baseball

#30 BILLY BARLOW, RHP

• No. 122 freshman in the nation by Perfect Game

• No. 25 freshman in the ACC by Perfect Game

• No. 27 freshman in the ACC by D1Baseball

#27 TRISTAN BISSETTA, OF

• No. 109 freshman in the ACC by Perfect Game

#4 BENJAMIN BLACKWELL, INF

• No. 36 shortstop in the nation by D1Baseball

#3 DYLAN BREWER, OF/1B

• No. 88 outfielder in the nation by D1Baseball

• No. 255 overall prospect for the 2022 draft by Perfect Game

• No. 135 college prospect for the 2022 draft by Perfect Game

• No. 189 college prospect for the 2022 draft by D1Baseball

• No. 31 ACC prospect for the 2022 draft by D1Baseball

#1 TYLER CORBITT, INF/OF

• No. 29 second baseman in the nation by D1Baseball

#35 JAY DILL, RHP

• No. 190 freshman in the nation by Perfect Game

• No. 17 freshman in the ACC by D1Baseball

• No. 42 freshman in the ACC by Perfect Game

#41 ALEX EDMONDSON, RHP

• No. 39 ACC prospect for the 2023 draft by D1Baseball

#9 JONATHAN FRENCH, C

• No. 50 ACC prospect for the 2022 draft by D1Baseball

#15 REED GARRIS, RHP/C

• No. 110 freshman in the ACC by Perfect Game

#23 GEOFFREY GILBERT, LHP

• No. 13 relief pitcher in the nation by D1Baseball

• No. 175 college prospect for the 2022 draft by D1Baseball

• No. 28 ACC prospect for the 2022 draft by D1Baseball

#56 AUSTIN GORDON, RHP

• No. 167 freshman in the ACC by Perfect Game

#31 CADEN GRICE, 1B/LHP

• Golden Spikes Award Watch List member

• Second-team All-American by Baseball America

• Third-team All-American by D1Baseball

• Third-team All-American by NCBWA

• First-team All-ACC by Perfect Game

• No. 3 first baseman in the nation by D1Baseball

• No. 15 sophomore in the nation by Perfect Game

• No. 15 overall prospect for the 2023 draft by Perfect Game

• No. 11 college prospect for the 2023 draft by Perfect Game

• No. 16 college prospect for the 2023 draft by D1Baseball

• No. 4 ACC prospect for the 2023 draft by D1Baseball

#12 COOPER INGLE, C/OF/INF

• No. 30 ACC prospect for the 2023 draft by D1Baseball

#13 DAVID LEWIS, INF

• No. 388 freshman in the nation by Perfect Game

• No. 74 freshman in the ACC by Perfect Game

#36 TY OLENCHUK, RHP

• No. 17 ACC prospect for the 2023 draft by D1Baseball

#51 ROCCO REID, LHP

• No. 151 freshman in the nation by Perfect Game

• No. 30 freshman in the ACC by Perfect Game

#20 SPENCER RICH, OF

• No. 5 junior college transfer in the nation by D1Baseball.

#6 ARIES SAMEK, INF/OF

• No. 142 freshman in the nation by Perfect Game

• No. 29 freshman in the ACC by Perfect Game

#26 CASEY TALLENT, RHP

• No. 285 freshman in the nation by Perfect Game

• No. 47 freshman in the ACC by D1Baseball

• No. 60 freshman in the ACC by Perfect Game

#16 WILL TAYLOR, OF

• No. 3 freshman in the nation by Perfect Game

• No. 1 freshman in the ACC by Perfect Game

• No. 4 freshman in the ACC by D1Baseball

• No. 3 overall prospect for the 2024 draft by Perfect Game

• No. 3 college prospect for the 2024 draft by Perfect Game

#43 CAMDEN TROYER, LHP/OF

• No. 126 freshman in the ACC by Perfect Game

#29 MAX WAGNER, INF

• No. 22 ACC prospect for the 2023 draft by D1Baseball

#22 RICKY WILLIAMS, RHP

• No. 93 college prospect for the 2023 draft by D1Baseball

• No. 16 ACC prospect for the 2023 draft by D1Baseball

