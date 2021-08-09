Clemson baseball announces latest signing class
by - 2021 Aug 9, Mon 13:09
Clemson baseball announces latest signing class

CLEMSON, S.C. – Head Coach Monte Lee announced the signing of 16 recent high school graduates, two Division I transfers and one junior college transfer to the program on Monday. All 19 newcomers are eligible to wear a Tiger uniform starting in the 2022 season.

Will Taylor, who is also a member of the Tiger football team, was the lone newcomer who was drafted in July. He was selected in the 19th round by the Texas Rangers.

Rising sophomore righthander Mack Anglin is returning to the Tigers in 2022. He was selected in the 13th round by the Washington Nationals in July.

Check out the whole group below:

Comment on this story
Print   
Will Muschamp moving into assistant role ahead of Clemson-Georgia game
Will Muschamp moving into assistant role ahead of Clemson-Georgia game
5-star linebacker has Clemson in latest top schools list
5-star linebacker has Clemson in latest top schools list
PHOTOS: First Look at Clemson Football Freshmen
PHOTOS: First Look at Clemson Football Freshmen
PHOTOS: Clemson opens fall camp
PHOTOS: Clemson opens fall camp
Post your comments!
Read all 1 replies on the Baseball Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest