Clemson baseball adds home game this month
by - 2022 Apr 13, Wed 11:11
Clemson will take on Wofford for a midweek game toward the end of the month.
CLEMSON, S.C. - The Tigers added a game against Wofford at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on April 27 at 4 p.m. Due to a game cancellation earlier in 2022, the Tigers were able to add a non-conference game as their 56th game on their regular-season schedule.

The game will be added to season ticketholders’ accounts, allowing them to receive free admission.

Live video for the game is available on ACC Network Extra and live audio is available on Clemson Athletic Network.

Clemson last played the Terriers on March 6, 2018, a 6-3 Tiger victory at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

