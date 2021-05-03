Caden Grice earns national, conference honors after monster weekend
by - Monday, May 3, 2021, 2:10 PM
Grice has had a bunch of welcoming teammates at the plate lately (ACC photo).
CLEMSON, S.C. – First-year freshman Caden Grice was named ACC Player-of-the-Week, announced Monday by the league office. He joined Virginia’s Andrew Abbott, who was named ACC Pitcher-of-the-Week, in receiving conference accolades. ACC baseball weekly honors are determined by a vote of a select media panel and are announced on Mondays throughout the regular season.

It marked the second time Grice received ACC Player-of-the-Week honors (March 29). Grice was also named one of 11 national players-of-the-week by Collegiate Baseball on Monday, the third time he was named a national player-of-the-week by various outlets in 2021.

Grice, a native of Greer, S.C., went 9-for-13 (.692) with four home runs, one double, 12 RBIs, seven runs, a 1.692 slugging percentage, two walks, a hit-by-pitch and .750 on-base percentage on the week. He reached base in 12 of his 16 plate appearances in the three-game sweep of No. 4 Louisville, its first three-game sweep since 2011.

On Friday, Grice tied a school record with three home runs and totaled eight RBIs, the most by a Tiger since 2006. On Saturday, he went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a solo homer in the eighth inning that broke a 4-4 tie in Clemson’s 5-4 win. On Sunday, he went 4-for-4 with two RBIs and two walks.

On the season, he is hitting .358 with 12 homers, a triple, seven doubles, 43 RBIs, 33 runs, a .686 slugging percentage, .458 on-base percentage and two steals in 38 games.

Clemson considers complaint against Brownell from former player resolved
Two former Tigers to sign NFL undrafted free agent contracts
No. 1 Tigers come back from early deficit to make Sweet 16
Clemson adds Peach State opponent to future football schedule
