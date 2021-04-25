Brewer HR puts Tigers over top to sweep Deacs
Dylan Brewer homered in the sixth for the winning run (ACC file photo).
CLEMSON, S.C. – Dylan Brewer’s solo home run in the sixth inning broke a 2-2 tie in Clemson’s 3-2 victory over Wake Forest in the second game of a doubleheader at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Sunday afternoon. The win was Monte Lee’s 200th as head coach of Clemson, who swept the series 3-0.

The Demon Deacons (13-20, 6-17 ACC) plated an unearned run in the second inning, then Chris Lanzilli lined a solo homer in the fourth inning. In the fifth inning, Clemson (18-18, 12-12 ACC) took advantage of two errors to score an unearned run. The Tigers plated two runs in the sixth inning to take a 3-2 lead, the first on Davis Sharpe’s sacrifice fly and the second on Brewer’s long solo homer, his seventh of the year.

Tiger reliever Nick Hoffmann (4-0) earned the win by pitching the final 3.1 innings without allowing a run. Demon Deacon starter William Fleming (2-5) suffered the loss, as he yielded four hits, three runs (two earned) and one walk with six strikeouts in 6.0 innings pitched.

The Tigers take four days off for final exams before hosting Louisville in a three-game series, starting Friday at 6 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.


