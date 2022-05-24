Baseball America projection has Tigers out of NCAAs field
by - 2022 May 24, Tue 14:07
Monte Lee and the Tigers did well out of conference and now need a big ACC win or two this week in Charlotte.
Monte Lee and the Tigers did well out of conference and now need a big ACC win or two this week in Charlotte.

Two and through (to the NCAAs)?

Clemson baseball begins its ACC Baseball Championship run tonight in what may very well be a must-win for NCAA hopes.

Baseball America's NCAA Tournament projection on Tuesday left Clemson two spots out of an NCAA Tourney bid among the first four out.

"The at-large bubble got a shakeup last weekend when four bubbly ACC teams picked up sweeps to bolster their resumes. Georgia Tech, North Carolina and Wake Forest all dramatically improved their standing and should feel good entering the week," Ted Cahill writes. "Clemson also got a needed sweep, but still has just 13 ACC wins and even a 1-1 showing in Charlotte would likely leave them sweating out the rest of the week. North Carolina State, meanwhile, fell closer to the bubble as it is just 14-15 in ACC play and could use something this week."

D1Baseball's projection on Sunday had Clemson as the very last team in the field.

The Tigers take on 8-seed UNC tonight at 7 p.m. and then 1-seed Virginia Tech in a 7 p.m. scheduled start on Thursday. With the pool format, Clemson, as the lowest seed in the field, must sweep to see the ACC semifinals at Truist Field in Charlotte.

Clemson is listed with an RPI of 30 on Tuesday afternoon with a 13-16 mark versus top-50 teams and a 22-5 mark against the rest.

The Tigers' strength of schedule is ranked 14th overall.

Clemson has not missed the NCAA Tournament in back-to-back normal seasons since 1982-86.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Steve Spurrier reacts to Nick Saban-Jimbo Fisher feud
Steve Spurrier reacts to Nick Saban-Jimbo Fisher feud
Travis Etienne playing update
Travis Etienne playing update
Clemson gymnastics announces first signing class
Clemson gymnastics announces first signing class
Clemson offers 4-star Peach State defensive lineman
Clemson offers 4-star Peach State defensive lineman
Post your comments!
Read all 2 replies on the Baseball Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest