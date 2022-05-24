Baseball America projection has Tigers out of NCAAs field

TigerNet Staff by

Two and through (to the NCAAs)?

Clemson baseball begins its ACC Baseball Championship run tonight in what may very well be a must-win for NCAA hopes.

Baseball America's NCAA Tournament projection on Tuesday left Clemson two spots out of an NCAA Tourney bid among the first four out.

"The at-large bubble got a shakeup last weekend when four bubbly ACC teams picked up sweeps to bolster their resumes. Georgia Tech, North Carolina and Wake Forest all dramatically improved their standing and should feel good entering the week," Ted Cahill writes. "Clemson also got a needed sweep, but still has just 13 ACC wins and even a 1-1 showing in Charlotte would likely leave them sweating out the rest of the week. North Carolina State, meanwhile, fell closer to the bubble as it is just 14-15 in ACC play and could use something this week."

D1Baseball's projection on Sunday had Clemson as the very last team in the field.

The Tigers take on 8-seed UNC tonight at 7 p.m. and then 1-seed Virginia Tech in a 7 p.m. scheduled start on Thursday. With the pool format, Clemson, as the lowest seed in the field, must sweep to see the ACC semifinals at Truist Field in Charlotte.

Clemson is listed with an RPI of 30 on Tuesday afternoon with a 13-16 mark versus top-50 teams and a 22-5 mark against the rest.

The Tigers' strength of schedule is ranked 14th overall.

Clemson has not missed the NCAA Tournament in back-to-back normal seasons since 1982-86.