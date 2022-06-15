Jonathan French is a second former Tiger to join the Gamecocks this offseason.
Another former Tiger commits to Gamecocks
by - 2022 Jun 15, Wed 09:48

A second former Clemson baseball player has announced a commitment to transfer across rivalry lines.

Catcher Jonathan French announced the news of a transfer to the South Carolina Gamecocks on Wednesday morning.

He joins former Tigers outfielder Dylan Brewer in heading to Columbia this offseason.

French started 37 of the 44 games he played this season, hitting .217 with eight home runs, 22 RBIs and a .421 slugging percentage. He struck out 48 times and walked 20 times.

He hit .248 with 13 runs, two doubles, five homers, 21 RBIs, a .416 slugging percentage, .347 on-base percentage, 14 walks and two hit-by-pitches in 31 games last season after redshirting in 2020.

French is an Atlanta, Georgia native.

Elite D-lineman commits to Clemson
4-star Clemson LB target sets commitment date
Reports: Clemson set to announce new baseball coach hire
