Two Clemson pitchers combine for 13 strikeouts to top Rams in home opener

Brandon Rink Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer -

CLEMSON - After opening with indoor baseball in a new-look MLB park last week, Clemson returned to more normal wintry February conditions at Doug Kingsmore Stadium Friday, and the Tigers thawed out the bats enough to open the Clemson Invitational with a 6-2 win over the VCU Rams. The Tigers topped two ranked opponents and lost in run-rule fashion last weekend at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, with the weather forecast Wednesday delaying the home opener to Friday. Clemson (3-1) struck early in the second inning with an RBI double rifled down the third base line by right fielder Jack Crighton. Sophomore second baseman Jarren Purify tacked on another RBI with a sac fly to center field in the frame as well. After a fielding misadventure between plays on a throw from Luke Gaffney, VCU (1-4) punished the free runner on second base in the third inning with an RBI single to center to half the Clemson lead. Clemson ace sophomore right-hander Aidan Knaak worked out of the trouble and continued to keep the Tigers on the right side of the score in his time out there. Clemson answered right back in the bottom half of the third with a Josh Paino RBI single to left field. The Rams drew within a score again in the fourth frame with Sean Swenson taking Knaak’s first offering well over the left field wall, but again, the Tigers returned fire in the inning with Dominic Listi recording his first double as a Tiger for one run and the fellow transfer Gaffney getting a run back with an RBI groundout. Knaak (1-0) limited VCU to three hits over five innings and reached an early-season best of eight strikeouts with two walks and a hit batter. VCU left-handed starter Caleb Dressler (0-2) lasted 54 pitches over three innings, giving up three earned runs for the losing decision. Gaffney added some insurance for another RBI in the sixth inning with a sacrifice flyout to center field to make it a 4-run game. Sophomore righty reliever Drew Titsworth reached a career-best in strikeouts (5) with four shutout innings in relief of Knaak for the save. Clemson plays a doubleheader on Saturday with North Carolina A&T first at noon and then a second game with VCU scheduled for 4 p.m.

JOSH. PAINO.@PainoJosh with an #SCTop10 play to close out the Tigers' first home victory of the year! pic.twitter.com/TNuQ0cnQYJ — Clemson Baseball (@ClemsonBaseball) February 21, 2025

Have a day, Drew!@DrewTitsworth with a career-high FIVE strikeouts through three innings of work.



M8 || VCU 2, CU 6



📺 https://t.co/sQsC7O3NQg pic.twitter.com/m6No4D9wXu — Clemson Baseball (@ClemsonBaseball) February 21, 2025

The weather might be cold, but @aidan_knaak is bringing the 🔥‼️



Knaak strikes out two in the fifth, bringing his total to 8️⃣ on the day!



M5 || VCU 2, CU 5



📺 https://t.co/sQsC7O3NQg pic.twitter.com/D2TrUzTSCq — Clemson Baseball (@ClemsonBaseball) February 21, 2025

Listi strikes back‼️



A two-strike double by @dominiclisti plates another Tiger run!



B4 || VCU 2, CU 4



📺 https://t.co/sQsC7O3NQg pic.twitter.com/4OxPy8M7uK — Clemson Baseball (@ClemsonBaseball) February 21, 2025

Jack is back‼️@j_crighton5 rips an RBI double down the line, scoring @jacob_jarrell1 to give the Tigers the lead.



B2 || VCU 0, CU 1



📺 https://t.co/sQsC7O3NQg pic.twitter.com/bvLX6vI0Q5 — Clemson Baseball (@ClemsonBaseball) February 21, 2025

