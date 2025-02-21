sports_baseball
Two Clemson pitchers combine for 13 strikeouts to top Rams in home opener
Aidan Knaak posted his season-best in strikeouts with eight over 87 pitches.

Two Clemson pitchers combine for 13 strikeouts to top Rams in home opener
Brandon Rink Brandon Rink - Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer - 3 hours ago

CLEMSON - After opening with indoor baseball in a new-look MLB park last week, Clemson returned to more normal wintry February conditions at Doug Kingsmore Stadium Friday, and the Tigers thawed out the bats enough to open the Clemson Invitational with a 6-2 win over the VCU Rams.

The Tigers topped two ranked opponents and lost in run-rule fashion last weekend at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, with the weather forecast Wednesday delaying the home opener to Friday.

Clemson (3-1) struck early in the second inning with an RBI double rifled down the third base line by right fielder Jack Crighton. Sophomore second baseman Jarren Purify tacked on another RBI with a sac fly to center field in the frame as well.

After a fielding misadventure between plays on a throw from Luke Gaffney, VCU (1-4) punished the free runner on second base in the third inning with an RBI single to center to half the Clemson lead. Clemson ace sophomore right-hander Aidan Knaak worked out of the trouble and continued to keep the Tigers on the right side of the score in his time out there.

Clemson answered right back in the bottom half of the third with a Josh Paino RBI single to left field.

The Rams drew within a score again in the fourth frame with Sean Swenson taking Knaak’s first offering well over the left field wall, but again, the Tigers returned fire in the inning with Dominic Listi recording his first double as a Tiger for one run and the fellow transfer Gaffney getting a run back with an RBI groundout.

Knaak (1-0) limited VCU to three hits over five innings and reached an early-season best of eight strikeouts with two walks and a hit batter. VCU left-handed starter Caleb Dressler (0-2) lasted 54 pitches over three innings, giving up three earned runs for the losing decision.

Gaffney added some insurance for another RBI in the sixth inning with a sacrifice flyout to center field to make it a 4-run game.

Sophomore righty reliever Drew Titsworth reached a career-best in strikeouts (5) with four shutout innings in relief of Knaak for the save.

Clemson plays a doubleheader on Saturday with North Carolina A&T first at noon and then a second game with VCU scheduled for 4 p.m.


Ultimate Level LogoUpgrade Your Experience!

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now!
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Brandon Rink: Email | Comment
Two Clemson pitchers combine for 13 strikeouts to top Rams in home opener
Two Clemson pitchers combine for 13 strikeouts to top Rams in home opener
5-star WR has Clemson in final six schools
5-star WR has Clemson in final six schools
Tigers walk-off win over Villanova
Tigers walk-off win over Villanova
Post your comments!
Read all 1 replies on the Baseball Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts