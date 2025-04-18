Titsworth delivers in first-ever start as Tigers clinch series over Cards

Brandon Rink Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer -

CLEMSON - Clemson’s pitching staff – keyed by a first-time starter – delivered a gem, and the Tiger bats provided just enough on the scoreboard to clinch yet another winning weekend for Erik Bakich’s group, taking game two over Louisville on Friday, 2-1. No. 2-ranked Clemson’s search for stability in the pitching rotation may have landed on an answer. Sophomore right-handed pitcher Drew Titsworth (4-0) delivered and more over the early evening hours. His day started by stranding a runner on second base in each of the first two innings, and he saw his defense behind him – shortstop Andrew Ciufo in particular – proceed to aid him to a career-long of six innings. Titsworth limited the No. 17 Cardinals (27-11, 9-8 ACC) to no runs most importantly, but three hits with no walks, registering three strikeouts. His previous longest outing was 4 1/3 innings. "It was definitely an experience I won't forget. I think everyone around me gave me so much confidence going into it," Titsworth said. "I think the biggest thing that was working was the defense obviously. Ciufo made a couple great plays, all the outfielders and then JJ (Jacob Jarrell) behind the plate was just phenomenal." Despite giving up a solo home run to cut the lead in half, closer Lucas Mahlstedt notched his 14th save of the season, one short of tying a Clemson single-season record. Louisville left-handed starter Ethan Eberle (3-1) and the Cardinals defense behind him kept Clemson (35-6, 13-4) hitless through four frames, but a hot-hitting Jarrell welcomed his first pitch of the fifth with a solo homer to left field. Jarrell became the first Tiger to reach double-digits on home runs (10), knocking out a sixth longball in his last eight games. Eberle’s day came to a close after two more Tiger hits and a first-pitch ball, but Cardinals lefty reliever TJ Schlageter stranded the Clemson runners to keep it a one-run game. The Clemson offense warmed up briefly again in the seventh, adding a some key insurance by way of a Luke Gaffney RBI double to double the advantage. "Pitching and defense was the story of the game," Bakich said. "Drew Titsworth should get all the headlines for making his first career start and going six scoreless against a very good offensive team. TP Wentworth great inning, Reed Garris great inning, Lucas Mahlstedt doing his thing. "But the defense we played I think was championship-caliber defense and the pitchers did a really good job of attacking the strike zone and getting ahead and letting the defense play. That's a really good Louisville club." The Tigers clinched a 10th-straight winning weekend to start the year (and a 29th in the last 31 regular-season weekends stretching back to April 2023). It is a fourth consecutive win over the Cardinals. The series wraps at 1 p.m. on Saturday. .@AndrewCiufo fires a dart from short to first to end the inning❗️



M4 || LOU 0, CU 0



📷 https://t.co/UCLDTEqY6n pic.twitter.com/R3DZyhtll2 — Clemson Baseball (@ClemsonBaseball) April 18, 2025 🔟th home run of the year for @jacob_jarrell1 🙌



🚀 398 ft

💨 108 mph



B5 || LOU 0, CU 1



🖥️ https://t.co/UCLDTEqqgP pic.twitter.com/MXYLhxtKCT — Clemson Baseball (@ClemsonBaseball) April 18, 2025 ⚾️🔙@DrewTitsworth ends the inning with this #SCTop10 play!



M3 || LOU 0, CU 0



🖥️ https://t.co/UCLDTEqqgP pic.twitter.com/DrDTegKcJw — Clemson Baseball (@ClemsonBaseball) April 18, 2025 Double delivered by @TheLukeGaffney gives the Tigers another run👏



B7 || LOU 0, CU 2



🖥️ https://t.co/UCLDTEqqgP pic.twitter.com/dRm8lHDLhw — Clemson Baseball (@ClemsonBaseball) April 18, 2025 K from @Lucas_Mahlstedt gives the Tigers their second win of the series 👏 pic.twitter.com/3IZAnGDwr8 — Clemson Baseball (@ClemsonBaseball) April 18, 2025 Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content and updates!

Upgrade Your Experience! Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now!