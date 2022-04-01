Tigers wallop Wolfpack to take series opener

Brandon Rink by Staff Writer

CLEMSON – Clemson baseball put together a complete effort to take its first ACC series opener this season and cruise to a 14-3 win over NC State at Doug Kingsmore Stadium Friday night.

The Tigers’ first four batters reached and three came around to score in the first frame to set an early tone.

Clemson (18-7, 2-5 ACC) then put up another crooked number in the fourth to bust the game wide open with four run-scoring hits, a wild pitch and a sac fly racking up seven runs.

The double-digit scoring effort was the eighth of the season, after reaching that tier only six times during entire the 2021 campaign.

Five Tigers notched multiple RBIs, in Bryar Hawkins (2), Tyler Corbitt (2), Dylan Brewer (2), Caden Grice (2) and Chad Fairey (2). Clemson totaled 16 hits on the night.

NC State starter Matt Willadsen (1-2) suffered the loss.

With the early lead, the pressure was taken off Tigers ace Mack Anglin (4-2), who earned his first winning decision in three starts with eight strikeouts to three hits and three walks over five innings.

Clemson pitching got some more help in the sixth inning with Grice robbing a Wolfpack home run hit on a line-drive just above the right field fence.

NC State finished the night 1-for-10 with runners in scoring position and 2-for-15 with runners on total.

The Wolfpack (16-9, 4-5), which started the season ranked top-10 preseason, entered the game on a five-game winning streak and ranked as high as No. 22 nationally (Collegiate Baseball), while Clemson had lost seven of its previous 10 games after a 14-0 start.

Clemson goes for its first ACC series win of the season in game two on Saturday at 6 p.m.

