Tigers rally early with 8-run second inning to roll over Spartans

Clemson’s early season triumphs continue to mount, with a 12-5 victory against UNC Greensboro. The Tigers (11-1), who notched a seventh-straight win, were propelled by standout performances from Andrew Ciufo, Jarren Purify and Jacob Hinderleider, who all knocked in three runs for the Tigers.

The first serious threat posed came from the Spartans, who put runners on first and third with two outs. Gordon worked an 0-2 count against Mitchell Smith, but the catcher slapped a single into left field to drive in the game's first run. Immediately after, the nine-hole hitter Zachary Walsh, lead-off hitter Trey Truitt and Jeremy Wolf hit three singles, knocking in three more runs. Gordon stopped a bases-loaded situation with a flyout to center.

Clemson responded accordingly, with fireworks. With two runners on, the freshman Purify sent a no-doubter over the left-field bleachers and added three runs for the Tigers with one swing of the bat. The next batter, Cannarella, sent a shot over the center field wall and tied the game.

Clemson’s hitters kept the pressure on in the second inning. A wild pitch gave Will Taylor an easy way to score. Ciufo knocked in two more runs off a single straight through the center of the infield, and Hinderleider added the final run with an RBI single.

The offenses stalled in the third, but Clemson’s absence from the scoreboard wasn’t long. In the fourth, Hinderleider slapped another single through the infield and added two more runs for the Tigers.

The Spartans got one back in the fifth inning. After Austin Gordon gave up a walk, Caleb Cozart hit a triple into right field to drive a run in, and Gordon got the hook. Rocco Reid delivered a groundout to keep it a one-run fifth inning for UNCG. Ciufo hit a sacrifice fly in the bottom half to produce one run in the fifth for the Tigers. Clemson kept their lead to six runs heading into the sixth.

Clemson, who came into the game with seven stolen bases on 11 attempts, was active on the basepaths. The Tigers ended with six stolen bases on seven attempts. One of the stolen bases was Alden Mathes, who stole second in the bottom of the seventh. Obertop hit an RBI double to extend Clemson’s lead.

Clemson will start at 2:00 pm against UNCG on Saturday.

