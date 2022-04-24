Tigers rally behind Seminole errors to take series from Florida St.

David Hood by Senior Writer -

CLEMSON – Needing a series win in the worst way, Clemson rallied from a three-run deficit and later a two-run deficit and scored twice in the bottom of the eighth to defeat Florida St. 8-5 Sunday afternoon at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

The ACC series win was the second in a row for the Tigers. Clemson improves to 26-14 overall and 6-11 in the ACC while Florida St. falls to 24-15 overall and 11-10 in league play. Each team committed five errors, but Florida St. was tagged for four errors and a passed ball in the deciding eighth inning.

Caden Grice homered and drove in three runs for the Tigers, while Blake Wright smacked two doubles and drove in a run. Ryan Ammons pitched the final 1 1/3 innings to pick up the win.

It took starter Billy Barlow 41 pitches to get through the first inning. A one-out walk led to a stolen base, and the runner stood at third with two out when James Tibbs laced a run-scoring double down the line for a 1-0 lead. A bouncer to short looked like it would end the inning, but Benjamin Blackwell’s throw to first was high, allowing a run to score and extend the frame. The Seminoles added one more and led 3-0 at the end of the first frame.

The Tigers tied it up in the bottom of the second. Max Wagner stayed hot, driving a leadoff double off the bottom of the wall in right-center. Tyler Corbitt walked and Grice drilled a 2-0 pitch over the wall in left for a three-run homer, his eighth home run of the season, tying the score at 3-3.

Barlow settled in and pitched 3 2/3 innings, giving up four hits, three runs (one earned) while walking two and striking out five. Jay Dill replaced him and pitched through the fifth, giving up two hits while striking out two.

Grice replaced Dill to start the sixth and ran into immediate trouble. An error, a walk, and a double down the left-field line plated two runs and Florida St. was back in front 5-3. Austin Gordon replaced Grice and managed to get out of the inning without allowing another run.

The Tigers answered in the bottom of the inning. Blake Wright led off the inning with a double down the left field line and moved to third on a wild pitch. Wagner bounced to third and the throw to first bounced past the first baseman and up against the wall down the line, allowing Wagner to take second and the run to score to make it 5-4. Corbitt then laid down a perfect bunt in front of the plate, moving Wagner to third with one out. However, the Tigers were unable to score the run and Florida St. led 5-4 at the end of the sixth.

Bryar Hawkins walked to lead off the seventh and moved to second on Blackwell’s one-out walk. Cooper Ingle flew out to short center for the second out, but Wright delivered one of the key blows of the day when he lined a double down the line in left, scoring Hawkins to tie the score at 5-5. The Seminoles intentionally walked Wagner to load the bases and the strategy worked, and through the seven the score was tied at 5-5.

In the bottom of the eighth, Grice led off and struck out on a 3-2 pitch, but the catcher couldn’t find the ball and Grice was able to reach first on the passed ball. Dylan Brewer tried to lay down two sacrifice bunts, failing both times, and eventually laced a single to right, moving Grice to third with nobody out.

Brewer promptly stole second and the throw bounced past the second baseman, allowing Grice to score the go-ahead run.

Hawkins’ grounder to short was dropped by the shortstop and Brewer moved to third on the play, putting runners at the corners with no one out. Chad Fairey reached on a fielder’s choice that forced Hawkins at second, but Brewer scored on the play for a 7-5 lead.

Spencer Rich pinch-ran for Fairey, stole second and then advanced to third when yet another throw skipped past the middle infielder on the attempt. Rich then scored when Ingle reached on a throwing error by the second baseman to make it 8-5.

The Tigers play a pair of midweek games this week, hosting Presbyterian Tuesday at 6 pm and Wofford Wednesday at 4 pm. The Tigers then travel to Louisville for a three-game set against the Cardinals Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Make it a 3??-run 8th! ??



B8 || FSU 5, CU 8



?? https://t.co/zdvYnSMAcN pic.twitter.com/Okf9voNzxo — Clemson Baseball (@ClemsonBaseball) April 24, 2022

.@dbrewski3 puts pressure on the defense and the Tigers score the go-ahead run! ????



B8 || FSU 5, CU 6



?? https://t.co/zdvYnSMAcN pic.twitter.com/8dU3UbuiTj — Clemson Baseball (@ClemsonBaseball) April 24, 2022

.@Ryanammons21 picks up the strikeout to strand a pair and keep the ballgame tied????



M8 || FSU 5, CU 5



?? https://t.co/zdvYnSMAcN pic.twitter.com/chiM7AOYzd — Clemson Baseball (@ClemsonBaseball) April 24, 2022

HEADS UP DEFENSE TO KEEP IT TIED ????



M5 || FSU 3, CU 3



?? https://t.co/zdvYnSMAcN pic.twitter.com/F8mtYzxron — Clemson Baseball (@ClemsonBaseball) April 24, 2022

Jay Dill strands a pair in the fourth with a strikeout to end the frame! ????



M4 || FSU 3, CU 3



?? https://t.co/zdvYnSMAcN pic.twitter.com/GVyxaIsuwd — Clemson Baseball (@ClemsonBaseball) April 24, 2022

GRICE. GOES. DEEP. ??????@CadenGrice3 ties it up with one swing of the bat for his 8th home run of the season! ????



?? 377 ft

?? 104 mph



B2 || FSU 3, CU 3



?? https://t.co/zdvYnSMAcN pic.twitter.com/TZ2I6MQVl0 — Clemson Baseball (@ClemsonBaseball) April 24, 2022

.@BlakeWr86324186 DELIVERS ONCE AGAIN! ??



The sophomore stays RED-HOT with an RBI double to tie the game! ????



B7 || FSU 5, CU 5



?? https://t.co/zdvYnSMAcN pic.twitter.com/SQ1uTwjLH0 — Clemson Baseball (@ClemsonBaseball) April 24, 2022