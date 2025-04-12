Tigers hold off feisty Cardinal for another series win

CLEMSON – Losers of their last 10 ACC games, Stanford came out scratching and clawing, desperate for a win. And, for a good portion of the game, it looked as though the Cardinal might succeed. However, Clemson’s offense wouldn’t go quietly into the night. With three home runs and five doubles, the Tigers powered their way to an 11-10 series-clinching win Saturday night in Doug Kingsmore Stadium. Collin Priest, Josh Paino and Jacob Jarrell all had homers on the night. Jarrell has now hit a home run in three consecutive games. The Tigers improved to 33-5 on the season and 11-3 in the ACC, while Stanford fell to 18-14 and 5-12. Clemson used four pitchers in the first four innings, and it wasn’t until Reed Garris entered the game with two outs in the fourth inning that pitching and defense began to settle down. Garris threw 2.1, giving up just one hit and striking out two on his way to the win. He improves to 3-0 on the season. Lucas Mahlstedt pitched the final three innings and picked up save number 12 on the season. Dominic Listi and Cam Cannarella led off the Clemson half of the first with consecutive walks, and each advanced 90 feet on a wild pitch. Priest stepped to the plate with one out and launched the 0-1 pitch 417 feet onto the roof of the batting cages for a 3-0 Tiger lead after the first inning. It was Priest’s third long ball of the season. Stanford starter Ryan Speshyock recorded just one out – a strikeout – before being pulled in favor of Toran O’Harran after the Priest homer. Stanford led off the second inning with back-to-back singles, and a bunt advanced the runners to second and third with just one out. Ethan Hott made Darden pay with a single over the head of a leaping Andrew Ciufo to plate the runners. Hott stole second and scored on a Trevor Haskins single. Haskins came around to score when freshman TP Wentworth dropped a routine fly ball. The inning continued for the Cardinal with a walk and hit-by-pitch to load the bases. The fifth single of the inning plated another run and spelled the end for Clemson starter Ethan Darden. Stanford claimed a 5-3 lead in the second inning. Darden was pulled after 1.2 innings. He gave up five runs – three earned – on six hits, one walk and struck out two. Paino led off the bottom of the second with a double to left and advanced to third on a bunt single by Ciufo. Listi lifted a ball into no man’s land in center field to plate Paino. Cannarella worked his second walk of the game to load the bases. Jarren Purify hit a grounder to the shortstop, but a bobbled by the first baseman kept the Tigers out of a double play and allowed Ciufo to score. With two outs, Priest plated his fourth run of the game with a double down the right-field line. Luke Gaffney followed with a single over the first baseman’s head, allowing Purify to score. Paino worked a bases-loaded walk to make it 8-5 Tigers after two innings. Joe Allen – who replaced Darden – got the first two outs of the third with ease, but a throwing error on Purify put a runner on first to keep the inning alive for the Cardinal. Haskins followed with a two-run shot over the Chapman Grandstands to cut Clemson’s lead to 8-7 in the third. Nathan Dvorsky started the fourth inning on the mound for Clemson but was pulled in favor of Drew Titsworth after walking a batter and hitting another. Titsworth promptly gave up an RBI double and was pulled. The second walk of the inning put runners on first and second, and one batter later, Hott singled through the right side, scoring two and giving Stanford a 10-8 lead in the fourth. With one out in the fifth. Paino launched a 1-0 pitch over the centerfield wall for his seventh homer of the season. Ciufo followed with a double off the base of the left field ball and advanced to second on a single through the left side by Listi. With two outs, Purify doubled into the centerfield gap to plate Ciufo and tie the game at 10-10. In the sixth inning, Jacob Jarrell gave Clemson its first lead since the second at 11-10 with a solo home run to the camera deck in center field. It was his team-leading ninth homer on the season. The series concludes at 3 p.m. on Sunday. The game will be televised on ACC Network. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Clemson Baseball (@clemsonbaseball) LISTI DELIVERS‼️@dominiclisti punches one through the left side to bring home @AndrewCiufo and tie the game!



B5 || STA 10, CU 10



📺 https://t.co/UdOo9vKCgp pic.twitter.com/xukAqHUXmo — Clemson Baseball (@ClemsonBaseball) April 13, 2025 🔥 PAINO POWER! 💣💪@PainoJosh CRUSHES one to left center to cut the deficit to one.



🚀 422 ft

💨 105 mph



B5 || STA 10, CU 9



📺 https://t.co/UdOo9vKCgp pic.twitter.com/znunkPPhA3 — Clemson Baseball (@ClemsonBaseball) April 13, 2025

Upgrade Your Experience! Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now!