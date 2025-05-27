Tigers focused on one team and one team only heading into NCAA Regional

CLEMSON – Erik Bakich had a simple message for his team following Monday’s NCAA Tournament selection show, telling his players that their focus is on one team and one team only: USC Upstate. The Tigers were selected to the NCAA Tournament as the No. 11 national seed and No. 1 seed in the Clemson (S.C.) Regional at Doug Kingsmore Stadium. The Tigers (44-16) face No. 4 seed USC Upstate (36-23) in their opening game, while No. 2 seed West Virginia (41-14) and No. 3 seed Kentucky (29-24) round out the regional field. It marks Clemson’s 47th NCAA Tournament appearance, the fifth most in the nation. West Virginia and Kentucky open the double-elimination regional on Friday at noon on ESPNU. Clemson then hosts USC Upstate on Friday at 6 p.m. on ACC Network. When the show was over, Bakich told his players to remain in their seats and he told them that when they talk to their families, to other students, to each other, or to the media, they aren’t talking about a possible Super Regional matchup with LSU or even looking ahead to playing either Kentucky or West Virginia. “We get to play a new tournament and I am excited for our guys and can’t wait to watch 'em compete,” Bakich said. “Like I told them, you guys heard it, our focus is not going any further than Friday and USC Upstate, and we are excited to play them. Excited for another week of preparation and getting ready to host baseball at Doug Kingsmore Stadium for the third year in a row. Only us in Arkansas have hosted three years in a row. So excited for the Clemson community and the local businesses here of what that means. And for our own fans to watch Clemson baseball here at home. So be a fun weekend and certainly excited for Friday.” Bakich said the team had already moved past Sunday’s ACC Championship loss to North Carolina. “As disappointing as yesterday (Sunday) was, you just got to flush that and move on and we did that,” he said. “I think probably by the time we got on the bus leaving Durham, we had already had our attention focused on what's next and it's no sense dwelling on not playing well against UNC. It doesn't matter at this point. Now it's just sights set forward and ready to go.” Clemson defeated USC Upstate 7-0 in Greenville earlier this season. “We know them, and they know us. And so I think the advantage is on both sides,” Bakich said. “We’ve played each other already once this year and they've got a great club and first year coach taking over and to have them back in the tournament. Tthey can really hit, they've got a very dangerous lineup, very good team and a young rising star and a coach that is going to have their program positioned well for the years to come.” REGIONAL SCHEDULE Friday, May 30

Game 1: Kentucky vs West Virginia – 12:00 p.m.

Watch (ESPNU) Game 2: USC Upstate vs Clemson – 6:00 p.m.

Watch (ACC Network) Saturday, May 31

Game 3: Game 1 Loser vs Game 2 Loser – 12:00 p.m.

Game 4: Game 1 Winner vs Game 2 Winner – 6:00 p.m. Sunday, June 1

Game 5: Game 3 Winner vs Game 4 Loser – 12:00 p.m.

Game 6: Game 4 Winner vs Game 5 Winner – 6:00 p.m. Monday, June 2 (if necessary)

Game 7, if necessary – TBA

