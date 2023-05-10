|
Tigers crush No. 8 Coastal to complete season sweep
|2023 May 10, Wed 21:33-
CONWAY, S.C. – No. 10 Clemson scored seven runs in the third inning on its way to a 13-6 victory over No. 8 Coastal Carolina at Springs Brooks Stadium on Wednesday night. The Tigers, who won both games of the home-and-home season series by a combined score of 29-12, improved to 32-17, while the Chanticleers fell to 30-17.
Billy Amick’s two-out single in the first inning put Clemson ahead 1-0, then Derek Bender led off the second inning with a home run. In the third inning, the Tigers exploded for seven runs. A line drive off the bat of Caden Grice was misplayed and two runs scored. After Benjamin Blackwell’s bases-loaded walk, Jacob Jarrell belted a grand slam, his fifth homer of the year, to give Clemson an 8-1 lead. The Chanticleers scored on a sacrifice fly in the fourth inning, then Clemson answered with two unearned runs without a hit in the fifth inning, highlighted by Cam Cannarella’s sacrifice fly. Amick added a two-run homer, his ninth of the year, in the top of the sixth inning before Coastal Carolina scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning. Grice laced a solo homer, his 12th of the year, in the seventh inning and Coastal Carolina scored a run in the eighth inning. Joe Allen (2-0) earned the win by pitching a scoreless third inning with two strikeouts. Bryce Shaffer (4-1) suffered the loss. Clemson won the prior matchup in the season in Doug Kingsmore Stadium, 16-6, for the season series sweep. Eyeing an NCAA Regional bid, Clemson improved to No. 11 in the RPI metric shortly after the game, after a top-15 win there over Coastal. The Tigers' non-conference strength of schedule improved to 15th and the overall strength of schedule is third-ranked. D1Baseball and Baseball America each had Clemson projected inside their respective top-13s for national seeds for a hosting bid. The Tigers stay on the road to play at Virginia Tech in a three-game series, beginning Friday at 4 p.m. on ACC Network Extra. .@ClemsonBaseball just scored runs during the third inning against Coastal Carolina pic.twitter.com/Npyno6u1SS bagger to score !@jacob_jarrell1 #GrandSlam pic.twitter.com/uAn2pdXjhd Here's the look at @CadenGrice3's missile to LF. pic.twitter.com/6iV9cCXqdN
Billy Amick’s two-out single in the first inning put Clemson ahead 1-0, then Derek Bender led off the second inning with a home run. In the third inning, the Tigers exploded for seven runs. A line drive off the bat of Caden Grice was misplayed and two runs scored. After Benjamin Blackwell’s bases-loaded walk, Jacob Jarrell belted a grand slam, his fifth homer of the year, to give Clemson an 8-1 lead.
The Chanticleers scored on a sacrifice fly in the fourth inning, then Clemson answered with two unearned runs without a hit in the fifth inning, highlighted by Cam Cannarella’s sacrifice fly. Amick added a two-run homer, his ninth of the year, in the top of the sixth inning before Coastal Carolina scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning. Grice laced a solo homer, his 12th of the year, in the seventh inning and Coastal Carolina scored a run in the eighth inning.
Joe Allen (2-0) earned the win by pitching a scoreless third inning with two strikeouts. Bryce Shaffer (4-1) suffered the loss.
Clemson won the prior matchup in the season in Doug Kingsmore Stadium, 16-6, for the season series sweep.
Eyeing an NCAA Regional bid, Clemson improved to No. 11 in the RPI metric shortly after the game, after a top-15 win there over Coastal. The Tigers' non-conference strength of schedule improved to 15th and the overall strength of schedule is third-ranked. D1Baseball and Baseball America each had Clemson projected inside their respective top-13s for national seeds for a hosting bid.
The Tigers stay on the road to play at Virginia Tech in a three-game series, beginning Friday at 4 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.
.@ClemsonBaseball just scored runs during the third inning against Coastal Carolina pic.twitter.com/Npyno6u1SS— Clemson Athletics (@ClemsonTigers) May 10, 2023
bagger to score !@jacob_jarrell1 #GrandSlam pic.twitter.com/uAn2pdXjhd— Clemson Baseball (@ClemsonBaseball) May 10, 2023
Here's the look at @CadenGrice3's missile to LF. pic.twitter.com/6iV9cCXqdN— Clemson Baseball (@ClemsonBaseball) May 11, 2023
Upgrade Your Account
Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.Upgrade Now