Tigers come from behind again to win season opener over No. 13 Cowboys

No. 8 Clemson came from behind to win 25 games last season and trailed No. 13 Oklahoma State by three runs in the middle innings but chipped away and scored two runs in the seventh to win the season opener 6-5 in the Shriners Children's College Showdown at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

Newcomer Dominic Listi notched two hits and scored twice to lead the Clemson offense, while three Clemson relievers combined to hold the Cowboys to just one run over the final five innings. Nathan Dvorsky (1-0) picks up the win while Lucas Mahlstedt earned the save.

The Tigers scratched out a run against Cowboy starter Gabe Davis in the second. Listi was hit by a pitch and Josh Paino walked. A one-out infield single loaded the bases and Jarren Purify’s tapper up the middle looked like an inning-ending double play, but the umpire ruled that the catcher didn’t step on the plate and Listi scored the season’s first run.

Clemson starter Aidan Knaak was in charge early, striking out the first six batters he faced. He registered two quick outs in the third but Avery Ortiz homered on a 3-2 count to tie the score at 1-1. A walk, a double and single scored two more runs and the Cowboys lead 3-1 early.

OSU’s Donovan LaSalle homered with one out in the fourth to make it 4-1 and Knaak’s day was done after four innings and 70 pitches. All four earned runs were earned and he struck out seven while walking one.

The Tigers began to climb back in the fifth. Purify doubled and Luke Gaffney walked with one out and Tryston McCladdie singled to left to load the bases. Listi and Paino each drew bases-loaded walks, and OSU led 4-3 at the end of the fifth.

The Cowboys went back up by two on a solo homer in the sixth, but Cam Cannarella was hit by a pitch with two out in the bottom of the frame and Gaffney laced a double down the left field line to score Cannarella and make it 5-4.

The Tigers pulled ahead in the seventh. Listi lined a one-out single to left that got past the left fielder and rolled to the wall. Listi pulled into third easily, and Paino walked and then stole second. Tristan Bissetta’s roller up the middle scored Listi, and Paino scored the go-ahead run on a wild pitch to give Clemson a 6-5 lead it would never relinquish.

Dvorsky pitched the seventh and Mahlstedt pitched a clean final two innings to pick up his first save of the season.

The Tigers take on No. 22 Arizona Saturday at noon. Clemson lefty Ethan Darden will face righty Owen Kramkowski.