Tigers are focused only on tournament first-timer High Point
Bakich said after the NCAAs announcement that his team has played with a chip on its shoulder this season.

by - Senior Writer - 2024 May 27 14:50

CLEMSON – Bring on High Point.

Clemson was selected to the NCAA Tournament as the No. 6 national seed and No. 1 seed in the Clemson (SC) Regional at Doug Kingsmore Stadium. The Tigers (41-14) face No. 4 seed High Point (34-25) in their opening game on Friday (7 p.m./ACCN), while No. 2 seed Vanderbilt (38-21) and No. 3 seed Coastal Carolina (34-23) round out the regional field (noon matchup on Friday/ESPN2).

It marks Clemson’s 46th NCAA Tournament appearance, fifth most in the nation.

Vanderbilt is the big-name opponent – Clemson head coach Erik Bakich worked with Vanderbilt head coach Tim Corbin at both Clemson and Vanderbilt, and the Tigers hosted Vanderbilt twice recently in 2017 and 2018, where the Commodores advanced to the Super Regionals each time.

The Tigers had a home-and-home scheduling with Coastal Carolina both canceled by rain this season. It is the final season for longtime Chanticleers coach Gary Gilmore.

However, Bakich and the Tigers are focused only on High Point. High Point will be making its first appearance in program history in the NCAA tournament.

“I told the guys that whatever the four seed is, that's the regional. So we've been good about just keeping our eyes focused on what's in front of us,” Bakich said. “We figured there'd be a really good, just like in years past here, there'd be a really competitive field. But we certainly can't overlook the first game, which is High Point. So for us, this is the High Point Regional and that's where our energy and focus will be, on just what do we need to do to get in the winner's bracket.”

Bakich was asked if there are emotional storylines, considering the ties that Vanderbilt and Clemson share.

“Not really. I mean, I think we don't want to get emotional about the storylines. It just needs to be just about the players,” Bakich said. “The players don't have those storylines. Only Coach (Jack) Leggett and myself do. I’m not the type of guy to ever want the attention on the coaches. Just make it about the kids. And so, for that reason, since it is about the kids, then there's really no emotion. It’s just about execution.”

In a season where a lot of firsts and broken records occurred on the diamond for High Point, head coach Joey Hammond led his squad to a 34-25 record and a 17-7 conference record as they topped it off with a Big South Conference Championship. This year's record tied for the most wins in a single season in the Division I era of High Point baseball.

Hammond said High Point is excited about the opportunity to play Clemson.

"We are excited about it. Wherever it was going to be, we knew it would be an exciting experience. We are going to go into it with open arms and open minds and go compete,” Hammond said. “A really cool and special moment for these guys. Not just the experience we are about to have but the experience we just had. Having a watch party was really special. It is one of the steps we talked about in the beginning of the year and to be able to check that box is really important. It's time to get to work and head down to Clemson."

Vanderbilt and Coastal Carolina open the double-elimination regional on Friday at noon on ESPN2. Clemson then hosts High Point on Friday at 7 p.m. on ACC Network. This is the 18th time since 1980 that Clemson has hosted a regional and the second year in a row. The Tigers will make their 46th NCAA Tournament appearance, fifth most in NCAA history.

