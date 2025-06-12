Outfield transfer bringing 'big-time power bat' missing piece to Clemson

Erik Bakich acknowledged, as the season came to a close, that the Tigers needed more power hitting. It did not take long for Clemson to find some answers in the portal. Mercer's Ty Dalley announced his commitment on Tuesday night, becoming another key addition that this roster needed. For Dalley, his goal was to put himself in a spot against the best competition for his final year of college baseball. There was zero time wasted, as both sides quickly expressed interest. The former Mercer Bulldog had a chance to see Clemson from the outside, believing it to be one of the best programs in the country. The Tigers are close to home, allowing his family to come see him play more consistently, creating the perfect storm to make Bakich's ball club the right fit. "As soon as I got in the portal, I was thinking of the schools that I was most interested in, and Clemson was right there at the top," Dalley said. "I mean, it's one of the best baseball programs in the country. Just watching them over the past couple of years since Coach Bakich took over, and the energy they play with and the way they do things. I mean, I love it. I mean, I love the crowd at the stadium and the fans. The energy is awesome." In his initial conversations with Bakich, the Tigers' head coach relayed that Dalley can bring more power to the lineup. Certainly, that's what the First Team All-SoCon player brings to the table. In his junior campaign, Dalley smashed 19 homers with 61 RBIs and a .592 slugging percentage. For his career, he has added 58 homers and 188 RBIs, establishing a lengthy history of being a spark plug for the Mercer offense. In Dalley's conversation with Bakich, he gave his new head coach a simple plan: He's bringing more power to Doug Kingsmore Stadium. "So my first phone call with him, we were just talking back and forth, and obviously, he wanted some power in the lineup," Dalley told TigerNet. "And I mean, that's kind of what I do. That's what I bring. And so I told him that my plan was to get up there and hit balls off of or over that building in right field and hit a bunch of 'em. So he kind of loved that, and that was his vision for me, just to get in the mix and be a big-time power bat in the middle of the order and play a corner outfield spot. And that's kind of where it's headed." Dalley believes this is the ideal time in his career to make a significant transition to the P4 level, leveraging his talents in a new level of competition within the ACC. "The ACC is one of the best conferences in the country, and Clemson's always right there at the top, if not the best team in it every single year," Dalley said. "I would say I'm ready to get in that mix and be able to compete on that level." One aspect of his decision that he can't wait to dive into is playing in Doug Kingsmore Stadium, ready to embrace the Tiger fanbase with open arms. He hopes that he will give the crowd plenty to cheer about, and helping send Clemson to Omaha would certainly bring plenty of excitement. Dalley is ready for the responsibility of high expectations, and has embraced being one of the missing pieces that could put the Tigers back on the brightest stage of college baseball. "Yeah, that's a part of it," Dalley said. "I mean, it's kind of one of those missing pieces that he (Bakich) wanted to bring in and fulfill. And if that can happen, then I think Clemson, we've got a real chance to make that trip to Omaha and fulfill everybody's dreams of doing that. That's a part of Clemson baseball." Slugger Ty Dalley has entered the transfer portal after three impressive seasons at Mercer. He is draft eligible. Dalley hit 58 homers over the last three years including a career-high 21 in 2024. Also hit 20 doubles in 2025. pic.twitter.com/AmZq6lcOgB — Jacob Rudner (@JacobRudner) June 2, 2025

Upgrade Your Experience! Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now!