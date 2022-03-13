Northeastern deals Clemson its first loss of the season
by - 2022 Mar 13, Sun 14:04
Clemson had a number of issues to lead to the season's first loss.
CLEMSON -- Clemson committed three errors, hit four batters and mustered seven hits in a streak-snapping 5-3 loss to Northeastern on Sunday afternoon.

The Tigers (14-1) had put together their third-best winning run to start the season going into the matchup. The next-best mark was 17-0 in 1992. Clemson also had the sixth-longest winning streak in school history snapped (15 going back to last season).

The Huskies (7-7-1) scored first in the third inning off of a throwing error at shortstop by Benjamin Blackwell, and for the first time in the series, Clemson didn't answer with a run or two of their own with the opportunity next time out.

A Huskies leadoff runner reached for the third time in four innings off of Clemson right-hander Nick Clayton (0-1) and another Blackwell error set the stage for a Huskies runner to cross the plate after third baseman Max Wagner whiffed on a Clayton rundown throw.

Clayton was chased in the fifth after giving up an RBI single and reliever Jay Dill gave up two more RBI singles after that to make it 5-1. The Huskies protested the score not being 6-1 after a review of a possible third out, but the umpires ultimately ruled the runner had to go back to third base. Clayton was charged with three earned out of the five runs surrendered total with four hits allowed and three strikeouts to one walk over 4 1/3 innings.

Huskies starting right-hander Wyatt Scotti (4-0) largely contained the Tigers, with three runs allowed via two solo shots (Max Wagner and Jonathan French) and a sac fly (Cooper Ingle in the fourth). He tallied 11 strikeouts to no walks.

After French’s long fly to right in the eighth, Clemson had a chance to do some more damage on Huskies righty reliever Jordy Allard with two on and one out, but back-to-back groundouts ended the threat.

Northeastern's Thomas Balboni (1) came in the ninth and notched the save for the Huskies, who improved to 4-2 versus ACC opponents over the last two weekends after a sweep at top-10-ranked NC State last week.

The Tigers entered the game as one of three unbeatens in the nation, along with Purdue and Virginia.

Clemson looks to get back on track at 6 p.m. on Tuesday versus Georgia State.


