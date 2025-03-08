No. 4 Tigers run-rule Davidson to clinch series

Brandon Rink Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer -

CLEMSON - Another winning weekend of Clemson baseball, a staple under Tigers head coach Erik Bakich. Clemson clinched the series over Davidson Saturday with a 14-4 run-rule win in seven innings. It is the Tigers' fourth consecutive winning weekend to start this season, the eighth in the last nine regular-season series dating back to last April, and the 23rd in the last 25 regular-season weekends dating back to April 2023. The Tigers (13-1), ranked as high as fourth nationally, have won 12 games in a row now. Davidson dropped to 4-9 on the season. Clemson got on the board first with Andrew Ciufo continuing a strong weekend, adding his fourth RBI on the weekend with a one-out double off the left field wall in the second inning. The top of the Tigers’ order picked things up from there with a Dominic Listi RBI groundout and a Jarren Purify RBI single to push the lead out to 3-0. Clemson starter Ethan Darden (3-0) ran into his first trouble of the day and some rare trouble this season in the third inning after a pair of walks. With Davidson reduced to two out, Jamie Daly’s flyball to the left-field wall placed almost perfectly between Cam Cannarella and Listi for a two-run triple. The dual earned runs matched Darden’s earned runs allowed in his previous three starts. Ciufo added to his RBI total on the weekend with a run-scoring single amid a four-run third inning to build back the lead and more. Davidson’s Isaac Fix (1-1) after 2 2/3 innings with all seven runs earned after nine Clemson hits with one strikeout and one walk and two hit batters. The Tigers kept the pressure on with Paino launching his third home run of the season in a three-run shot to left field in the fourth inning. In the fifth inning, Purify powered his second home run of the weekend and third of the season to left center. With the bases loaded and two out, Jack Crighton snuck a ground ball through the middle of the infield for two more runs. Darden’s day wrapped after five frames with two hits allowed, two earned runs, three walks, and five strikeouts. Davidson’s Jack Cotrone welcomed reliever Nathan Dvorsky with a long flyball over the center field wall for a solo home run in the sixth. Another solo homer, from Gavin Thomas, staved off the 10-run-rule in the top of the seventh. Clemson pinch-hitter Ty Marshall ended the game with a sac fly RBI to right field in the bottom of the seventh. Ciufo finished his day 3-for-4 with two RBIs. Paino tallied four RBIs and Crighton notched three RBIs. Purify totaled three hits for a third consecutive game. The series wraps up at 3 p.m. on Sunday.

