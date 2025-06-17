National baseball analyst assesses Clemson standout Cam Cannarella as a first round talent

Baseball's top prospects will be coming off the board in July. Clemson's Cam Cannarella is undoubtedly in the mix there. The Tigers' superstar, who has been the face of Erik Bakich's tenure at Clemson, is hoping to hear his name called early in the 2025 MLB draft, which begins on July 13. Baseball America's Peter Flaherty sat down with TigerNet to break down Cannarella's stock heading into the draft, as well as further insight into the Tigers' transfer portal class. For this edition, we will focus specifically on Cannarella and his place in the broader context of the MLB draft. As of this week, the highly touted center fielder will attend the MLB combine, participating in the four-day event in Phoenix that will help him further acquaint himself with professional baseball clubs. Of course, many scouts are already plenty familiar with what he brings to the table. If you ask Flaherty, the instincts and competitive nature of Cannarella, paired with the offensive gifts he possesses, have plenty enamored with the possibilities of his potential. "I mean he is as twitchy and as athletic as all get out," Flaherty told TigerNet. "He's got a fun tool set. Obviously, it's the calling card with him, the calling card offensively, at least is the hit ability, the feel for the barrel, and just kind of the combination of a polished approach and high-level contact skills. He's a hit over power guy, but he will find a gap for extra base hits than it will be home runs professionally. He's a below-average power guy, but the compete level with him is off the charts. What stands out to me, obviously, is the defense. He's a no-doubt and comfortably a plus defender. The instincts are exceptional. His speed and athleticism translate well in center field." Ultimately, everything for the former All-American comes together in the situations with the highest stakes. Despite the Tigers' early exit in the regionals, Cannarella put together some of his best play at the right time, raking clutch hits throughout the weekend to help give his squad a chance for success. Whenever he hears his name called, the top highlight will be his incredible extra-innings catch from the Super Regional against Florida, which put his playmaking on display in front of a national audience. 🚨50 ACC Moments in 50 Days🚨



16 days until college baseball



Moment 35/50



Cam Cannarella's historic home run and catch in @ClemsonBaseball's Super Regional against Florida. pic.twitter.com/Zc0uIUzBj8 — Monty Taylor (@Monty2740) January 29, 2025 It is traits like these that have Flaherty believing the former Tiger is a first-round talent. "His ability to show up in the biggest spots, whether it be in the box or defensively, I mean, he's a playmaker; he just makes plays," Flaherty said. "We saw it last year, the Super Regional with Florida. He hit the huge three-run home run. He makes one of the best catches I've ever seen, a Willie Mays-style grab in center field, and that continued into this year, and I mean he thrives in the biggest spots and the biggest moments. He's a freaking dog, so I think a team is going to feel really, really happy wherever they end up selecting him. Right now, he kind of slots in for me and probably the second half of the first round, if not early on in the second, but I think he probably ends up going late in the first round when all is said and done." If there were to be a top concern for him, the lingering shoulder injury from a midweek bout with Presbyterian may be the top issue worth discussing. Part of his fall from a consensus top draft pick was due to some concerns about depleted arm strength from the outfield. Flaherty feels that scouts will entertain a conversation about it, but doesn't think it should keep Cannarella from being a first-round selection. "I mean he swiped 24 bags as a freshman," Flaherty said. "He didn't steal a base last year, and he stole just six this year, and that's not an accurate reflection of his ability with his legs. He's a no-doubt plus runner, he's an effective base dealer, but I don't think they wanted him stealing so he wouldn't go in head first and potentially aggravate or flare up that shoulder. So I think it's definitely a concern. I think whoever drafts him we'll want to get that figured out in short order, but I don't think long-term it's going to be a huge hindrance for him." In the end, there are too many positives for scouts to overlook, leaving many to believe one of Clemson's best players in recent memory won't be waiting too long in July for his name to be called on draft night.

