Message to Clemson transfer: "Win and win now, and our expectation is Omaha"

Jake Pierce Contributor ·

Erik Bakich began his hunt for immediate impact players in the transfer portal as soon as the Clemson baseball season ended. In that category is shortstop Tyler Lichtenberger, who ended an impressive freshman season at App State batting .342 while collecting 69 hits, three home runs, 13 doubles, and seven stolen bases. Lichtenberger’s freshman campaign earned him the Sun Belt Freshman of the Year and First-Team All-Conference honors, as well as being named to the Perfect Game USA Freshman All-American team. Lichtenberger entered his name into the transfer portal and immediately set up a visit to Clemson, and the Clemson fans had Lichtenberger excited about the Tigers before ever stepping on campus. “My visit was amazing. Just the energy of the fans on X and Instagram before even arriving was electric,” Lichtenberger told TigerNet. “And of course, the campus was beautiful and I felt like I really clicked with the coaching staff. It felt genuine and open from day one, and I knew right when I arrived on campus that this was my place.” What does Lichtenberger feel like he will bring to the Clemson baseball program on and off of the diamond? “On the field, I feel like I can do a little bit of everything and anything for the team to win baseball games,” Lichtenberger said. “And off the field, I can’t wait to work within the Clemson community and just try to do my piece within the community as much as possible.” Clemson has been knocking on the door of getting to their ultimate goal of the College World Series, and Lichtenberger and the coaching staff both have expectations of reaching that goal soon. The transfer portal class so far is regarded as Top 10 nationally, with multiple overall All-Americans or freshman All-Americans in the mix with Lichtenberger. “The staff’s message was simple in the fact that they want to win and win now, and our expectation is Omaha,” Lichtenberger said. View this post on Instagram A post shared by TEEWHY ✞ (@tyler.lichtenberger) Year 1 ✅ pic.twitter.com/JqJrBnb4ro — Tyler Lichtenberger (@TylerLichtenbe3) May 27, 2025

