Long way to go, but Bakich likes what he sees in improving Tigers

Rudy Jones by Correspondent -

CLEMSON – Florida State took the field at Doug Kingsmore Stadium for Saturday’s doubleheader as the only remaining unbeaten baseball team in NCAA Division I. And the Seminoles looked every bit the part of a juggernaut four batters into Game 1 against third-ranked Clemson, taking a 4-0 lead on a grand slam. The No. 7 Seminoles left town Sunday evening beaten and battered—and maybe a little bewildered—after being the latest opponent chewed up by a confident Tiger team. The quick rally from the four-run deficit en route to a 15-5 run-rule win in the series opener was just an appetizer for Clemson fans. An improbable eight-run ninth-inning rally after trailing 8-1 produced a 9-8 walk-off win in Game 2. Clemson two-upped itself in the finale, wiping out an 11-2 deficit in just two innings and going on to win 14-12, its 18th victory in the last 19 games. The Tigers are 22-2 overall and 5-1 in the ACC as the midpoint of the regular season nears, but coach Erik Bakich suggested his team is neither satisfied nor complacent. “I didn’t have a goal, in terms of what I wanted our record to be,” Bakich said after Game 3. “It’s just everything we talk about is about getting better. It’s so boring and such coach-speak, but, literally, that’s what it takes. It’s just the target to be the best team and get better. “If we’re going to be ranked No. 1, then let’s be the No. 1-ranked team at getting better,” Bakich said. “If we just keep the target on that, that will lead to the results we want. “We’re a long way from the things that we will be measured on. Whether the season was a success or not, that will be what happens in June,” he said. “That’s why it’s so important to keep the target on growth and the opportunity to get hot in the month of June.” Florida State’s bullpen would likely testify that the Tigers’ offense is plenty hot right now. Seminoles relievers had a 23.89 ERA, and Clemson hit .346 for the series. “Florida State is an excellent club,” Bakich said. “They have a dangerous lineup and elite starting pitching. We’re very fortunate to come away with a sweep, for sure, but even a series win.”

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now